40 Years of Zen Launches Psychedelic-Assisted Neurofeedback Program

Dave Asprey's Brain Upgrade Facility Bolsters Leading Neurofeedback Program with Ketamine and Newly Appointed Medical Director

KENMORE, Wash., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 40 Years of Zen , the world's most exclusive five-day master program and retreat for upgrading the brain located in Kenmore, Washington, today announced it will expand its brain training and neuroscience program to include Psychedelic-Assisted Neurofeedback™ with Ketamine, furthering its mission to be the leading neurofeedback program on the planet. Available starting in August 2024, the program will be led by the company's newly appointed Medical Director, psychiatrist Mark Braunstein, MD, CO.

"The customized brain training we offer at 40 Years of Zen unlocks the benefits of decades of meditation in just five days, something you can't get anywhere else," said Dave Asprey, Father of Biohacking and Founder of 40 Years of Zen. "With the addition of Ketamine, individuals will be able to dramatically enhance the neuroplasticity effects of our neurofeedback program to further amplify results for years to come. It also allows them to access a deeper subconscious and flow state making room for new spiritual experiences and a deeper understanding of love, gratitude and forgiveness."

40 Years of Zen is guided by expert neuroscientists and facilitators and has been shown to raise IQ and EQ, increase productivity and creativity, and improve decision-making skills and clarity of mind. The program includes a detailed brain map to reveal an individual's unique strengths and weaknesses, tailored and customized protocols for brain optimization, neurofeedback in Zen Pods to access deep states of meditation, Custom Cap Quantitative Electroencephalography (QEEG) training to increase focus, memory and brain processing speed, a private chef, supplements, and proprietary tools and techniques to amplify results of the program.

Neurofeedback is a non-invasive form of brain training used to achieve optimal performance and reprogram triggers to help create new thinking patterns. At 40 Years of Zen, training is conducted in the alpha brain wave to access a deeply relaxed state to activate neuroplasticity. With low doses of Ketamine, it enhances the impact of neurofeedback thus making it easier to access each individual's unique alpha state. With higher doses of Ketamine, theta becomes more dominant with bursts of gamma also known as the state that Zen monks arrive at after decades of daily practice.

"A large component of the growth within the program hinges upon creating new, more efficient neuronal connections," said Dr. Mark Braunstein, Medical Director of 40 Years of Zen. "By safely utilizing Ketamine under the care of a medical professional, it has been shown to lower psychological defenses allowing for repressed emotions and memories to come to the surface to actually get to the root of trauma and obstacles, thus upgrading the brain to operate more efficiently from a place of presence rather than fear."

For more information on 40 Years of Zen, please visit 40yearsofzen.com .

About 40 Years of Zen

Located in Kenmore, Washington, 40 Years of Zen is the world's most exclusive five-day master program and retreat for upgrading the brain. This powerful and custom-tailored program utilizes cutting-edge technology in neurofeedback and nutrition paired with the expertise of top neuroscientists, meditators and industry-leading executive trainers – it's equivalent to decades of advanced Zen meditation. Created by Dave Asprey , the Father of Biohacking, 40 Years of Zen has been proven to raise IQ and EQ, increase productivity and creativity, and improve decision-making skills and clarity of mind, ultimately leading to more happiness, better relationships and an upgraded life. For more information, please visit 40yearsofzen.com .

Media Contacts

Ashley Beenen, Vice President of PR

[email protected]

Nicole Koremenos, Director of PR

[email protected]

SOURCE 40 Years of Zen