$400,000 Investment by the KeyBank Foundation to Help Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region Expand Food Justice and Family Equity Efforts

News provided by

KeyCorp

13 Dec, 2023, 09:07 ET

Funding will support Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region's Health & Wellness Division which serves thousands of Capital Region residents with unmet needs

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The KeyBank Foundation is investing $400,000 to help Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region expand its efforts to provide more accessible, responsive, and comprehensive service to community members facing food insecurity and acute crises. This grant is part of KeyBank's commitment to invest $40 billion in the communities it serves. 

Continue Reading
KeyBank presents a $400,000 grant to the Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region
KeyBank presents a $400,000 grant to the Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region

"All of us at KeyBank are proud to invest in the Trinity Alliance, an organization that helps so many in our community who are facing challenges," said KeyBank Capital Region Market President Fran O'Rourke. "The family focused work that the team at Trinity does lifts the Capital Region up and provides everyone a chance to succeed. Our support of their efforts is part of KeyBank's purpose to help the Capital Region and all of the communities we serve thrive." 

"This contribution allows us to enhance and deepen our ability to reach hundreds more Capital Region residents," Trinity Alliance CEO Harris Oberlander said. "This year alone, we've had a 15 percent increase in requests for services compared to last year. We are so grateful to Key Bank for supporting our vision!"

Funding will support Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region's Health & Wellness Division, which serves thousands of Capital Region residents with unmet needs. Community members who seek out services have often been denied services or care at other service providers due to nuanced eligibility criteria. The Health & Wellness Division is designed to be a low barrier, rapid engagement center to address and solve complex and emerging social determinants of health needs. Services range from supplying emergency food, toiletries, and infant need supplies to health insurance navigation, transportation assistance, ID/documentation assistance, direct financial assistance, housing resource navigation, winter coats, holiday toy programming, mass food distributions, free IRS tax preparation, and more. 

The project serves economically challenged residents in New York's Capital Region, with the largest footprint within the City of Albany. Individuals served reside within food deserts, pharmacy deserts, and banking deserts – communities faced with a dearth of local resources. The majority of community members served identify with marginalized groups, including people of color, homeless, LGBTQ+, and/or immigrant populations. 

On a programmatic and service level, Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region goes beyond acknowledging the imperative of diversity, equity and inclusion to enacting concrete strategic steps by deriving its mandate from the community and being responsive to it. Its integrated, collaborative, place-based, whole family approach promotes micro- and macro-level change, building neighborhood vitality, family stability and individual resilience. 

"Trinity Alliance assists in leveling the playing field in the Capital Region by providing crucial help to people facing life challenges," said Tamika Otis, KeyBank Capital Region Corporate Responsibility Officer. "We are proud to support and stand with Trinity Alliance as they continue bringing much needed resources, hope and equity to our community."

Since 2017, KeyBank has invested more than $1 billion in the Capital Region through its National Community Benefits Plan, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending; and transformative philanthropy.

ABOUT KEYBANK
KeyBank's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

ABOUT TRINITY ALLIANCE OF THE CAPITAL REGION
Founded in 1912, Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region offers a wide variety of resources and support tailored to meet the unmet needs of children, individuals, and families in the underserved community it represents. From parenting and reading classes to food pantries, anti-violence initiatives, housing assistance and much more, Trinity seeks to holistically strengthen the community in ways where it needs it, when it needs it and how it needs it. For more information, visit TrinityAllianceAlbany.org or call 518-449-5155.

SOURCE KeyCorp

Also from this source

KEYBANK INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORS LAUNCHES KEY 401(k) POOLED EMPLOYER PLAN

KEYBANK INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORS LAUNCHES KEY 401(k) POOLED EMPLOYER PLAN

KeyBank Institutional Advisors (IA), the institutional investment management division of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) today announced the launch of a new...
KeyBank Awards 21 Western Pennsylvania Organizations Through EITC Program Totaling More Than $500,000

KeyBank Awards 21 Western Pennsylvania Organizations Through EITC Program Totaling More Than $500,000

KeyBank announced it has awarded 21 Western Pennsylvania organizations with funding through Pennsylvania's Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.