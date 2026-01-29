400 CONEJOS MEZCAL HOPS INTO BIG GAME WEEKEND WITH INAUGURAL "BUNNY BOWL," STREAMING NATIONWIDE

World's #1 mezcal brand invites fans to sip, vote, and cheer on adorable and adoptable bunnies

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions prep for the Big Game, 400 Conejos® Mezcal is offering fans a different kind of pregame: The Bunny Bowl. Nodding to its namesake mascot and this year's highly-anticipated halftime performance, the world's #1 mezcal brand1 will host a race featuring real-life rescue bunnies looking for forever homes, and livestream it nationwide on February 8 on 400 Conejos' Instagram ( @400ConejosUS ) at 4pm ET. Fans can hop in earlier for behind-the-scenes action on YouTube ( @400conejos_us ) starting at 3pm ET.

400 Conejos Bunny Bowl

With none other than TravQue (@ TravQue ) and Jamila Mustafa (@ jmedia ) serving as commentators, the Bunny Bowl will spotlight floppy-eared, adoptable rescue rabbits from All About Rabbits Rescue , a non-profit rabbit rescue organization that has rescued and adopted over 800 rabbits since 2013, as they mix and mingle before hopping off toward the finish line.

Fans everywhere are invited to root for their favorite bunny while enjoying a "No Bueno Bunny," the event's Official Cocktail, made with 400 Conejos signature Joven mezcal.

INGREDIENTS:

2oz 400 Conejos Joven Mezcal

.75oz Pineapple Juice (Dole)

.5oz Guava Syrup (REÁL Syrups)

.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

Tajin Rim

2 Pineapple Leaves

RECIPE: In a cocktail tin, combine 400 Conejos Joven Mezcal, Fresh Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice, and Reál Guava Syrup. Add ice to tin and shake. Strain into a rocks glass rimmed with Tajin, over fresh ice. Garnish with 2 Pineapple Leaves placed to resemble "Bunny Ears".

400 Conejos Mezcal is crafted from a selection of agaves cultivated in the Central Valleys of Oaxaca. Each mezcal is crafted by hand using traditional methods. Inspired by ancient Mesoamerican mythology, where 400 rabbit gods represented the spirit of mezcal, each bottle invites the drinker to choose mischief and venture down the rabbit hole with every pour. The brand's most popular expression, Joven, is widely known for being an exquisite introductory pick for those new to the mezcal category. Other expressions include Reposado, Añejo, Cuishe & Tobalá.

The fun kicks off before game day. In the week leading up to the Bunny Bowl, fans can get to know the fluffy competitors and vote for which bunny they think will reign supreme via Instagram ( @400ConejosUS ). Race updates, behind-the-scenes content, and Bunny Bowl moments will roll out all week long.

Follow @400ConejosUS on Instagram for Bunny Bowl updates, participating locations, and adoption information.

About 400 Conejos®

400 Conejos is the world's #1 mezcal brand. Rooted in Mesoamerican tradition and lore, each bottle offers an invitation to choose mischief and venture down the rabbit hole with every pour. Its core expressions include Joven, Reposado, Añejo, Cuishe, and Tobalá, crafted from a variety of carefully-selected agaves in Oaxaca, Mexico. The result is a well-balanced spirit with layers of smoke, earth, and subtle sweetness. Internationally recognized and beloved by bartenders, 400 Conejos delivers a smooth and approachable flavor, appealing to first-time mescal drinkers and aficionados alike.

400 Conejos® Mezcal. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Crista La Santa, S.A.P.l. de C.V. ©2026 Proximo, 400conejos.com. Please drink responsibly.

Media Contact:

Abby Decter

[email protected]

1 WORLD's #1 MEZCAL – ISWR Full 2024 in Dollars and Volume sales / Nielsen x AOC + Liq + Com 11/8/25

SOURCE 400 Conejos