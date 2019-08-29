400+ Desperate Cats Needed a Ton of Love and Food . . . and Got Even More

American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food delivered the lifesaving donation to assist local efforts by Save the Pets and others to help the hundreds of animals roaming a property whose elderly owner had been taken to the hospital. Some of the cats were reported to be feral and many were starving.

"We are grateful to American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul for this generous donation," said Tamara Barnes, board member for Save the Pets in Eugene. "This donated food will help sustain the animals as we work to find them safe, loving, forever homes."

The delivery is part of a national effort by American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food to distribute more than a million meals of premium, all-natural Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food to animals in need at U.S. shelters and other facilities each year.

"This campaign provides help where it is needed most," said Robin Ganzert, PhD, president and CEO of American Humane. "On behalf of all the animals who will be helped by this effort, we thank our friends at Chicken Soup for the Soul."

Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food's CEO Chris Mitchell said, "We're pleased that we can provide assistance to animals in need and we are glad to be working with American Humane on this vital campaign that will save so many lives."

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization, founded in 1877. To learn more about our lifesaving work, please visit www.americanhumane.org.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food

Chicken Soup for the Soul has been providing super-premium pet food for over 15 years.The company makes dry and wet dog and cat food as well as treats that are available at independent pet specialty stores nationwide and select products are available online. The company's mission is to help all pets eat well through its affordable pricing and its work with shelters and pets in need. A portion of all proceeds from the sale of Chicken Soup for the Soul pet food goes to Chicken Soup for the Soul's Fill-a-Bowl... Feed-a- Soul™ program. The program, which was launched in 2016 in association with the American Humane, provides over a million meals annually to shelter pets. www.chickensouppets.com. Like Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChickenSoupPets/ See Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food on Instagram: www.instagram.com/ChickenSoupPets/.

About Save the Pets

Save the Pets is a non-profit 501(c)-3 registration number (30-0942963) cat and dog rescue organization based in the Eugene/Springfield area of Lane County, Ore. Save the Pets was founded on May 16, 2016 with the goal to help find forever homes for rescue cats and dogs, and to eliminate the pet overpopulation problem in the local community by educating people on the importance of spaying and neutering their pets. For nine years Nature's Pet Eugene has dedicated space in their store from the Lane County area, finding homes for 458 cats and counting, 47 dogs, and three rabbits, and facilitated placement of two horses. We specialize in finding homes not only for kittens but also for adult and senior cats. To support our work or for more information, please visit www.SaveThePetsOR.org or call 541-232-0180.

SOURCE American Humane

