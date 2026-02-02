400% Increase In Page Views After B2B Website Relaunch, a Case Study by Digital Silk

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, a digital agency focused on strategy, web development, and digital performance, has released a new case study documenting the website relaunch of EnviroSeal, a company operating in the concrete protection and building materials sector. The case study examines how site structure, content hierarchy, and audience pathways were re-evaluated during a full website rebuild completed in September 2025, following which notable changes in site engagement were observed.

The article outlines how structural and content decisions were applied during the relaunch to address navigation complexity, fragmented information, and unclear inquiry pathways commonly associated with B2B industrial websites.

Why Structural Rebuilds Are Common in Industrial Websites

According to the case study, industrial brands often rely on legacy websites that expand over time without consistent structural planning. In the EnviroSeal project, this resulted in content spread across multiple sections without clear alignment to audience intent.

The relaunch process involved reassessing how services, applications, and supporting information were grouped to support clearer navigation and improved content accessibility.

Key Website Elements Reviewed During the Relaunch

The case study documents several foundational components that were reviewed and rebuilt during the relaunch process, including:

Site architecture and page hierarchy

Navigation logic for residential and commercial audiences

Standardized page templates to support consistency

Placement and visibility of inquiry and contact forms

Mobile responsiveness and cross-device usability testing

These elements are presented as documented execution steps rather than recommendations or prescriptive guidance.

Engagement Changes Observed Following Launch

Following the September 2025 launch of the new website, the case study reports measurable engagement changes based on site analytics, including:

Page views increased by 4.4x, following the introduction of a standalone brand website with clearer value messaging across core pages Active users increased by 15.1x, as the brand reached audiences beyond trade shows and referral-based traffic Engaged sessions increased by 7.9x, reflecting clearer audience pathways and more focused content across key pages

These figures are presented as project-specific observations and are not positioned as predictive benchmarks for other organizations.

Content Clarity and Audience Pathway Alignment

The case study further details how technical content was reorganized into clearer, scannable sections to support comprehension across different audience types. Information was segmented by use case and application, allowing users to navigate without relying on dense technical explanations alone.

Inquiry pathways were integrated into page structures at relevant points in the user journey, aligning contact opportunities with content context.

Statement on the Case Study

"Website relaunches in technical industries often require structural decisions that extend beyond visual updates," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "This case study documents how content organization, navigation logic, and engagement pathways were addressed during the EnviroSeal website project."

Read the Full EnviroSeal Case Study

The full EnviroSeal case study is available here:

https://www.digitalsilk.com/case-studies/enviroseal/

Organizations evaluating a website relaunch or redevelopment initiative can also request a quote for web development projects via Digital Silk.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services that may support visibility and engagement.

