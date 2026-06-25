400 Million Fans: Study Finds How Esports Influences Gen Z and Their Purchasing Behaviours

New research reveals the power of esports as a channel for reaching this vital youth market as 74% say purchasing is influenced by advertising and brand participation in gaming spaces.

Key data also includes:

71% regularly watch gaming content , with 66% tuning into gaming livestreams and 33% listening to or watching gaming podcasts.

, with 66% tuning into gaming livestreams and 33% listening to or watching gaming podcasts. Gaming fandom extends beyond screens , with 21% regularly attending gaming conventions and esports events; on average, fans attended at least one in-person event in the past nine months.

, with 21% regularly attending gaming conventions and esports events; on average, fans attended at least one in-person event in the past nine months. Esports sponsorships are highly visible , with 85% saying they notice branding in esports.

, with 85% saying they notice branding in esports. Brand partnerships drive action, as 66% have purchased a product following a collaboration or co-branding partnership with an esports team, game or player.

Download the full The Esports Generation: Who They Are & Why They Spend white paper here

CANNES, France, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 400 million (20%) Gen Z regularly engage with esports, according to a new multi country study released in collaboration by ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), a global leader in esports and gaming entertainment, Hero Esports, Asia's leading esports company, and Niko Partners, the leading market research and consulting firm specializing in video games, esports, and livestreaming across Asia and MENA.

The Esports Generation: Who They Are & Why They Spend white paper draws on survey data from 8,000 Gen Z esports fans aged 13-30, from across eight global markets, to provide insights helping brands unlock opportunities in this high-value, digitally native and deeply engaged audience. The white paper defines the next generation of esports fans, spending and viewing habits, genre preferences, hobby profiles, and more, making it one of the most comprehensive consumer-based Gen Z esports research reports available globally in the last 5 years.

Esports tournaments are breaking viewership records as esports consumption continues to evolve across major titles such as Counter-Strike and Dota 2. Examples of this can be seen as recently as the 2026 Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Cologne Major grand final in June which attracted a peak viewership of over 2.75 million, becoming the most-watched match in Counter-Strike history, and saw +141% YoY growth in peak viewers and +185% YoY growth in hours watched.

With significant and consistent growth the white paper details audience motivation and trends that will allow brands to understand and engage with the ecosystem.

Who are Gen Z esports fans?

The study found esports fans are becoming more diverse, and are driven by social connections, with many double-screening not to divide their attention, but to deepen it.

Whilst esports audiences still skew male (68%), women's representation in the culture is growing globally, especially at live esports events where female attendance is often higher. At EFG's recent DreamHack Birmingham 2026, a three day gaming and lifestyle festival which took place in the UK in March of this year, 41% of attendees were female, whilst in China, the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) and KPL exceeded 50%.

Esports fans engage with the medium in a variety of ways yet have touch points with the fandom across every media type, 71% watch gaming content, 66% watch gaming livestreams, 33% watch or listen to gaming podcasts, 30% actively post in game forums and social media groups and 21% regularly attend gaming conventions and esports events, with the average fan attending at least one in-person event in the last 9 months.

Gen Z fans link to direct sales and brand awareness

This highly engaged audience also pays attention to brands in the space. 85% said they take notice of branding in esports and 74% have self-reported that this has had an effect on their purchasing behavior, showcasing how effective esports is as a channel. Two thirds (66%) of esports fans have purchased a product because of a collaboration or co-branding partnership with an esports team, game, or player.

Esports partnerships heavily influence consumer behavior, with a significant portion of fans purchasing products promoted within the sector. In the past year, a significant portion of esports fans bought items from brands that co-branded or collaborated with an esports entity. Specifically, food and beverage products at 33%, electronics (33%) and fashion (32%). Engagement extends beyond traditional categories as well: 28% of fans purchased esports-related collectibles, 17% bought makeup, beauty, or skincare products, and 10% made purchases from partnered brands in other miscellaneous categories.

How do Gen Z esports fans spend their time?

While sports fans may play their sport, esports fans almost universally play the games they watch, and 99% of esports fans play videogames of any kind, 76% of respondents both play and watch, with a quarter (24%) of engaged viewers watch titles that they don't play themselves.

They are also extremely culturally aware and naturally diverse in their hobbies beyond gaming, moving away from outdated 'gamer' audience stereotypes. When asked to rank interests outside of gaming, music was listed as the highest (48%) with over half (53%) paying for a music subscription service. After music, fans enjoy streaming TV and movies (37%) with 52% paying for at least one related streaming subscription. Sports were the third ranked interest (36%) showing how traditional sports and esports and their advertising potential are becoming more intrinsically linked.

Other notable interests among Gen Z Fans included exercise and ﬁtness (31%), watching variety shows and other livestreams (29%), going out to the movies (28%), and fashion, beauty, and makeup (26%). At the other end of the spectrum, a quarter of fans surveyed (26%) don't watch any broadcast or cable television in a week, and an additional 20% watch an hour or less, a significant shift away from traditional viewing habits as this younger generation's consumption focuses on more novel and online streaming mediums.

Niccolo Maisto, CEO at ESL FACEIT Group said: "Esports has evolved into one of the most effective channels for companies looking to connect with Gen Z audiences at scale. What makes it unique is not just its reach, but the depth of engagement and trust that exists between fans, players, teams, and events. This research shows that esports fans are highly invested participants, not passive viewers, creating an opportunity for brands that show up authentically and build meaningful and lasting connections with this key audience."

Danny Tang, Co-Founder and CEO of Hero Esports said: "This whitepaper confirms what we at Hero Esports have long believed: esports has evolved into a global cultural and economic force. The data shows an audience that is young, diverse, and deeply engaged. For brands, the message is clear—esports is no longer a niche market; it is the premier platform to connect with the next generation of consumers. We are proud to partner with Niko Partners and EFG to provide this blueprint for understanding and succeeding in this dynamic industry."

Lisa Hanson, CEO at Niko Partners said: "Our data shows that, much like fans of other sports, Gen Z esports fans are incredibly passionate and have formed strong bonds within their communities. However, their media and consumer affinities extend well beyond gaming and esports, with our research revealing naturally connected interest areas that create valuable overlapping opportunities for brands and partners that show up authentically in this ecosystem."

The complete The Esports Generation: Who They Are & Why They Spend white paper is available for download and can be read here.

For more information please contact:

For ESL FACEIT Group:

Nick Caplin

[email protected]

Georgina Vincent

[email protected]

For Hero Esports:

Josh Ye

[email protected]

Mia Castagnone

[email protected]

For Niko Partners:

Jaqualine Lukman

[email protected]

Notes to Editors:

Key survey data information conducted by Niko Partners:

List of participating regions: China, Germany, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, UK, USA

Respondents: 8,000

Survey Period: May 2026

About ESL FACEIT Group

ESL FACEIT Group (EFG) is the leading esports and video game entertainment company dedicated to creating worlds beyond gameplay where players and fans become community. EFG is built on a legacy of world-renowned brands including ESL, FACEIT, DreamHack and DreamHack Sports Games, providing innovative ecosystems for global communities of players, fans and creators around the games they love. Working alongside leading partners, brands and global IPs, EFG operates an unmatched portfolio of live events, digital platforms and developer tools that reach and engage millions of gamers worldwide. For more information visit www.eslfaceitgroup.com.

About Hero Esports

Hero Esports is Asia's leading esports company, producing more than 7,000 matches annually for an online fanbase of over 800 million. With more than 1,100 employees, Hero Esports operates across 12 global office locations and eight world-class esports arenas. We offer a comprehensive suite of esports services — tournament organization, marketing solutions, and community development — making it a one-stop partner for esports excellence worldwide.

About Niko Partners

Niko Partners is the world's leading global market research firm focused on video games and esports in Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Leveraging unmatched local expertise with a global perspective, Niko Partners delivers the most in-depth market intelligence on the world's fastest-growing regions. We provide the local market context behind our data, your data and other third-party data analytics you may refer to. With our deeper understanding of these markets, game developers, publishers, investors, and suppliers can make smarter business decisions with the utmost confidence. Our detailed reports, online SaaS tools, and custom consulting services dig into the details of nuanced, complex markets, empowering firms with a stake in the video game and esports ecosystems to make the right moves for their organizations. Detailed coverage areas include China, East Asia (Japan, Korea), Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam), India, and MENA (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and UAE). The company is based in Silicon Valley, with offices in Shanghai, Bangkok, Jakarta, and London. Learn more at www.nikopartners.com, or contact [email protected] to arrange a no-obligation introductory meeting.

SOURCE Hero Esports