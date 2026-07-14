Beyond the Screen: Hero Esports CEO Highlights Role of Esports in Creating Shared Urban Experiences at LEAP East 2026

HONG KONG, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports plays a vital role in bringing people together through shared, real-life experiences in modern cities, said Danny Tang, Co-Founder and CEO of Hero Esports, at LEAP East 2026.

The Inaugural LEAP East 2026 was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 8th to 10th July. As the Asia-Pacific section of LEAP — one of the world's most widely attended technology events — LEAP East 2026 attracted more than 25,000 attendees, including tech giants, investors, regulators and entrepreneurs.

Hero Esports Co-Founder and CEO Danny Tang Speaks at LEAP East 2026

Danny Tang, Hero Esports' Co-Founder and CEO, was invited to the panel themed "The Living Platform: How AI and Immersive Tech Redefine Urban Value" alongside Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Holdings Ltd, Aaron Tan, Co-founder and CEO of Carro and Essam Haroun, Executive Director of Local Organising Committee AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™. The panel was moderated by Juliet Mann, news anchor at CGTN Europe.

"There's tremendous value in bringing people together in real life and in real time. Esports, by nature, is similar to traditional sports, where everything happens at the right moment," said Danny, speaking about the significance of in-person events in modern cities. "Nothing beats being there in person and cheering for your home team together with your friends. That's what we're trying to create with esports."

The guests explored how AI and immersive technology are reshaping the way people move, gather, play and spend time in urban environments together.

Danny spoke highly of Lan Kwai Fong Group's expertise in delivering in-person experiences, saying: "It's about being authentic with the community that you're trying to attract and serve, so that the experience speaks to them. It's about introducing the experience to the crowd, whether they're familiar with the game, or new to esports tournaments."

Esports has a role and place in modern cities; not only as a form of digital entertainment, but as a shared physical experience shaped by the people, culture and character of each host city.

"We try to make sure that, with every tournament and every event we bring to different cities — whether its Riyadh, Beijing, Hong Kong, and London — each city's own uniqueness is reflected in the event production." shared Danny.

"The emotional journey starts when the fans set foot in the city and continues throughout the event and even after the event."

SOURCE Hero Esports