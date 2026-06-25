THE MAGIC OF TOMORROWLAND RETURNS TO CHINA WITH AN EXPANDED TWO-DAY EXPERIENCE

Following a successful debut in China, The Magic of Tomorrowland returns to Shanghai on October 17 and 18 with global artists, and a two-day lineup. Register now on the INS platform for access to the TMOT Treasure Case.

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrowland, together with Hero Esports, INS Land and Budweiser, is proud to unveil the next chapter of The Magic of Tomorrowland in Shanghai, China. Following the success of its inaugural edition, the indoor spectacle returns bigger than ever, featuring a two-day lineup and welcoming more fans into the world of Tomorrowland.

The Magic of Tomorrowland - PLANAXIS

Set against the iconic Shanghai Bund waterfront at the Hero Dome, The Magic of Tomorrowland combines the festival's renowned storytelling, world-class production and electronic music culture with cutting-edge technology and local creative influences, creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience in the heart of Shanghai.

A WORLD OF MUSIC, IMAGINATION AND IMMERSIVE STORYTELLING

Designed exclusively for Shanghai, The Magic of Tomorrowland transforms the venue into a fully immersive world where music, light, technology and creativity converge. Featuring one spectacular main stage inspired by Tomorrowland's legendary Planaxis theme, guests will be transported into a breathtaking environment brought to life through state-of-the-art production, immersive visual effects and a uniquely intimate festival atmosphere.

By bringing one of Tomorrowland's most iconic themes indoors, the event pushes the boundaries of live entertainment and invites audiences to step inside a story unlike any other. Danny Tang, Co-Founder and CEO of Hero Esports, said: "The Magic of Tomorrowland continues to redefine live entertainment by bringing together music, technology and immersive experiences. We are proud to expand the event and deliver an unforgettable festival experience for fans in Shanghai."

A FULLY IMMERSIVE TWO-DAY FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE

Bringing together internationally acclaimed electronic music superstars and rising local talent, The Magic of Tomorrowland celebrates the diversity and creativity of today's global music culture. Across the two-day event, fans can experience a different artist lineup each day, creating two unique festival journeys within the world of Tomorrowland.

More than a music event, the experience extends far beyond the main stage. Across two days, guests can explore exclusive merchandise, immersive experience zones, curated food and beverage offerings, interactive brand activations, entertainment experiences and a vibrant festival atmosphere inspired by the spirit of Tomorrowland. Designed to bring people together through music, creativity and discovery, the event offers fans a complete indoor festival experience unlike anything else in the region.

A NEW MILESTONE FOR TOMORROWLAND IN ASIA

As Tomorrowland continues to expand its presence around the world, Shanghai represents an important chapter in the festival's long-term vision for Asia. Debby Wilmsen, Spokesperson for Tomorrowland, said: "We are excited to bring The Magic of Tomorrowland back to Shanghai for a new experience. The enthusiasm from fans in China and across Asia has been incredible, and we look forward to welcoming even more people into the world of Tomorrowland this year." The Magic of Tomorrowland establishes a new benchmark for immersive indoor live entertainment experiences in the region.

TICKET INFORMATION + PRE REGISTRATION

Pre-registration for The Magic of Tomorrowland begins on June 25 via the INS Land app and INS Land WeChat Mini Program. Pre-registration is open to everyone. Attendees who successfully purchase tickets and have completed the necessary pre-registration will be able to receive the official The Magic of Tomorrowland Treasure Case ahead of the show.

Ticket information will be announced in August. Follow the Tomorrowland official accounts on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, WeChat and RedNote for more.

About Tomorrowland

Founded in Belgium in 2005, Tomorrowland has grown into one of the world's most iconic electronic music festivals, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the globe each year. Known for its extraordinary stage designs, immersive storytelling and world-class artist lineups, Tomorrowland creates unforgettable experiences that unite people through the universal language of music.

About Hero Esports and INS Land

Hero Esports is Asia's leading esports company, organising over 7,000 esports competitions annually and captivating more than 800 million fans worldwide. From League of Legends to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Hero Esports's portfolio of leagues and tournaments make up 80% of the esports titles on the market.

INS LAND is a 20-venue urban entertainment complex in central Shanghai, combining nightlife, immersive experiences, dining, and music under one unified brand. With a single-ticket model granting access across venues, it welcomed over 4 million visitors in 2025 and ranks No.12 globally in DJ Mag's Top 100 Clubs.

SOURCE Hero Esports