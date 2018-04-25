400+ Organizations Across Virginia Celebrate 6th Annual Rev Your Bev Day

Since 2013, Rev Your Bev Day has grown from a once annual event to the cornerstone of a state-wide integrated campaign to change the way Virginians think about what they drink. This year, Rev Your Bev Day is all about the fun and delicious ways to drink water. Tap, bottle, filtered, bubble, or with fruit—there are endless ways to include more water in your day.

"There are many benefits that come from youth drinking water, including improving their energy levels as well as their readiness to learn. The simple solution of making water fun and exciting through campaigns such as Rev Your Bev shows great promise in improving the health of our youth and their families," says VFHY Executive Director Marty Kilgore.

As part of the day of action, participating events received free event kits from VFHY that contain tools for providing both adults and children with ideas for incorporating more water into their daily life and for making drinking water more fun. From a catchy water-centric jingle, to fruit-infused water sampling and a photo opportunity celebrating all the fun ways to enjoy water, Rev Your Bev Day will be all about spreading the word that water isn't just great, it's the BEST.

"I love how interactive Rev Your Bev Day is," says Morgan Swindall, a member of Y Street from Colgan Senior High School in Bristow. "Every event has great take-home information to remind attendees how easy it can be to make the healthy choice to drink more water long after the day is over."

The Rev Your Bev campaign has also released new television, radio, social media and online messaging that will be launched throughout the state, as well as a "Flavor Finder" on the Rev Your Bev website where users can take a short quiz about their food and drink preferences and get recipes for infused water that are tailored to their particular tastes.

To learn more about Rev Your Bev Day and to see a full list of events statewide, visit RevYourBev.com/Day.

About the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth (VFHY)

Established by the Virginia General Assembly in 1999, the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth empowers Virginia's youth to make healthy choices by promoting active, nutritious and tobacco-free living. Since the Foundation began its work in 2001, high school smoking in Virginia has been cut by more than 60 percent and the number of middle school smokers has dropped by more than 75 percent! The Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth directly reaches about 50,000 children each year through classroom-based prevention programs in public schools, after-school programs, community centers, day cares and prevention programs across the state. VFHY's award-winning marketing campaigns deliver prevention messaging to more than 500,000 children annually.

About Y Street

Started in 2004, Y Street is the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth's teen volunteer group for high school students. Y Street youth work on obesity and tobacco-use prevention to help create a healthier Virginia. Y Street members have been invited to testify before the FDA and have worked on public health issues with top government officials, including the U.S. Surgeon General, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Virginia's Governor, and Virginia's Attorney General. Since 2004, over 8,000 teens statewide have participated in Y Street. For more information, visit www.YStreet.org.

