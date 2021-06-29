400-Year-Old Cipher Unraveled by High School English Teacher

POTSDAM, N.Y., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New author and high school English teacher, Jake Roberts, recently made astonishing discoveries by studying a famous monument associated with one of his favorite writers, William Shakespeare. During the COVID-19 lockdown, a few friends researching for the hit television show The Curse of Oak Island on History Channel, made a suggestion: They had been studying the plaque appearing on William Shakespeare's Funerary Monument in Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. They suggested he take a look as well. When he found messages encrypted on the plaque by Sir Francis Bacon, he realized he had a major discovery.

"I could tell by certain features of the text, we were dealing with what's called a transposition cipher," Mr. Roberts stated. "That meant I needed to find the correct key to rearrange the characters, to then reveal the cipher texts. So that's what I did." In fact, the veteran teacher of 28 years discovered multiple shocking cipher messages, including the answer to the question – Did Sir Francis Bacon actually write the works attributed to William Shakespeare? He matter-of-factly responded with, "yes. But that was by far the least controversial message." While many scholars have suspected that "Bacon was the Bard," this could be the first time anyone has found the statement coming directly from Francis Bacon himself.

The messages and the deciphering techniques used by Mr. Roberts all appear in his book, The Holy Trinity Decryption: The Hidden Autobiography of Sir Francis Bacon. In addition to the Shakespeare authorship question, the messages name Bacon's true mother and identity, and even the names of some of his aliases, which are among the most shocking and controversial messages hidden within the plaque. Some of the information was even shared with the Lagina brothers, Rick and Marty, of The Curse of Oak Island fame. The book is published by Slewfoot Publishing, Inc. and is available on Amazon.com in Kindle and paperback form.

