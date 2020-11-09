SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 401(k) Plan Company, "America's first and only 401(k) built with end-to-end logic for employers and employees," today announced a minority investment in Unanimous A.I. to elevate human decision making in the workplace for HR partners, CFOs and plan participants.

Under terms of the deal, The 401(k) Plan Company will make Unanimous' capabilities available to employers seeking to evolve through the remote workforce considerations, empowering teams to make significantly better decisions.

The 401(k) Plan Company shifts the perspective on "best interest" under ERISA. It amplifies human intelligence by improving the predictive intelligence of CFOs, Human Resource Pros, CEOs and Business Owners. The 401(k) Plan Company now offers instant objectivity, peer review, logic, and a better hiring process. Reach out for a trial. Humanity Gains an A.I. Ally in its 401(k) Retirement Plan Committee.

"A.I. has the power to replace humans, or to amplify their best work. So if The 401(k) Plan Company will be the first organization to bring true A.I. to 401(k) and human resources, CFOs, and CEOs then we feel a responsibility to use the A.I. to amplify humanity positively, and that's why we have partnered with Unanimous AI." said Tom Frost, founding Director of The 401(k) Plan Company. "Our search for a partner was lengthy, it was deliberate, it was with a logical, positive view of the future, and we couldn't be more pleased with our path forward with Unanimous."

"We have worked with many major organizations around the world, from the United Nations and top universities, to professional sports teams, and Fortune 500 corporations," said David Baltaxe, President of Unanimous AI. "We are excited to add The 401(k) Plan Company to that list of impressive partners, as they have the vision and commitment to bring our Swarm technology to a new and important marketplace."

Swarm AI® technology from Unanimous can be used to amplify the intelligence of hiring teams, particularly if they are struggling amidst remote workforce engagement with how to aggregate the input of multiple individual interviews or team "loop" interviews during shelter in place. It also can enable primary decision makers, like CFOs, trustees, and plan governance committees to obtain instant objectivity around decisions they need to make and peer-review internal conclusions without binding commitments. This can improve the accuracy of financial forecasts and the quality of 401(k) process that is a precept of ERISA.

"Unanimous AI's predictive ability has proven out again and again in surprising and effective ways for distributed teams, workforces and predictive intelligence," concluded Frost, "401(k) is about realizing the best interest of plan participants, so if A.I. proves effective tool for employers, it requires widespread adoption."

The Unanimous technology will first be available to 401(k) Plan Committees, Trustees, and hiring teams through The 401(k) Plan Company's only-of-its-kind network of independent consultants and advisors across the United States, connected and aligned in The State Plan Era, regardless of which state an employer domiciles or operates.

About The 401(k) Plan Company

The 401(k) Plan Company focuses on the celebration of a person's lifestyle and career, as well as their retirement. The 401(k) Plan Company serves organizations across the nation, connecting industry professionals and employers to their ultimate end user investors. Bringing decades of experience and numerous industry partners together to this unique platform, The 401(k) Plan Company is paving the way for the future of workplace plans by challenging Americans to #LiveBold and build bold new memories today.

About Unanimous AI

Unanimous AI builds technologies that amplify human intelligence using technologies modeled on the biological principle of Swarm Intelligence. The award-winning Swarm platform is currently used by Fortune 500 companies around the world for everything from financial forecasting and market research, to optimized group decision-making and prioritization. Also, Unanimous has recently launched Sportspicker AI he world's first sports intelligence service that combines human insight with AI algorithms.

