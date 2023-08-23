4092 TPC, LLC Completes $70.8 Million Acquisition of The View at TPC in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4092 TPC, LLC purchased The View at TPC, for $70.8 million in San Antonio, Texas. The upscale, multi-family located at 4092 TPC Parkway was acquired by 4092 TPC, LLC on August 22, 2023, with the total Real Property value of $70,805,649.

Built in 2014, this resort-style community overlooks the Texas Hill Country in Cibolo Canyons, offering a tranquil neighborhood experience with many amenities for families to enjoy. With apartment choices from one to four bedrooms, each apartment includes upscale kitchen and living areas. Residents can enjoy amenities featured in the gated community such as 24-7 fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor lounge and gathering space as well as a clubhouse with kitchen. The nearby TPC Golf Course as well as the close proximity to downtown San Antonio give residents many options for entertainment and dining.

"The View at TPC elevates the residential living experience," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, 4092 TPC, LLC. "Residents can feel right at home here."

4092 TPC, LLC is a privately held real estate investment and development firm with decades of combined real estate experience in its leadership team.

