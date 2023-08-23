4092 TPC, LLC Completes $70.8 Million Acquisition of The View at TPC in San Antonio, Texas

News provided by

4092 TPC, LLC

23 Aug, 2023, 14:18 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4092 TPC, LLC purchased The View at TPC, for $70.8 million in San Antonio, Texas. The upscale, multi-family located at 4092 TPC Parkway was acquired by 4092 TPC, LLC on August 22, 2023, with the total Real Property value of $70,805,649.

Built in 2014, this resort-style community overlooks the Texas Hill Country in Cibolo Canyons, offering a tranquil neighborhood experience with many amenities for families to enjoy. With apartment choices from one to four bedrooms, each apartment includes upscale kitchen and living areas. Residents can enjoy amenities featured in the gated community such as 24-7 fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor lounge and gathering space as well as a clubhouse with kitchen. The nearby TPC Golf Course as well as the close proximity to downtown San Antonio give residents many options for entertainment and dining.

"The View at TPC elevates the residential living experience," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, 4092 TPC, LLC. "Residents can feel right at home here."

4092 TPC, LLC is a privately held real estate investment and development firm with decades of combined real estate experience in its leadership team.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/8whlbnhsozoh4zrg4mh33/h?rlkey=cbn9bvfewnjld0mfejajp7ou0&dl=0

SOURCE 4092 TPC, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.