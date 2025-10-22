40Seas Expands Partnership with JCtrans to Power AI-Driven Customer to Cash Workflows for Logistics Businesses

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 40Seas , the AI-powered Customer-to-Cash platform for global trade, today announced an expanded partnership with JCtrans, one of the world's leading freight forwarding network organizations. The collaboration will enable JCtrans to offer its community of freight forwarders a seamless and efficient way to operate their customers' KYB (Know Your Business), onboarding, credit management, multi-currency payments collection, accounts receivable, and reconciliation all in one single workspace.

Through the partnership, JCtrans users across 179 countries and 864 cities gain access to an integrated experience designed to enable JCtrans users to grow revenue with confidence. Leveraging 40Seas' AI-powered Customer-to-Cash Platform, JCtrans is able to provide secure, instant, and compliant global payments, while also managing receivables and assessing customer risk.

"As small and medium-sized businesses expand their cross-border operations and take a larger role in global trade, they're seeking smarter, lighter, and more modern ways to operate," said Or Kaplinsky, CEO of 40Seas. "By combining JCtrans' extensive global reach with our AI-powered Customer-to-Cash platform, we're redefining how digital-first businesses manage the complexities of global trade — from sales to cash collection."

"Partnering with 40Seas allows JCtrans to bring next-generation FinTech to our worldwide community of logistics professionals," said Brooks Wang, VP of JCtrans Finance. "Our mission is to achieve sustained profitability of freight forwarding companies, and 40Seas helps us extend that mission into the financial layer—making global transactions faster, safer, and more transparent."

JCtrans facilitates over 2.2 million business opportunities annually, connecting thousands of logistics companies through its trusted B2B marketplace. With 40Seas, the platform will now embed AI-enhanced financial workflows directly into the logistics ecosystem, reducing manual processes and improving cash-flow efficiency for members worldwide.

Having recently expanded its leadership team to support accelerated growth, 40Seas now serves thousands of sellers and buyers worldwide, facilitating over 10,000 transactions monthly, and on track to process $1B via its platform over the next 12 months.

About 40Seas

40Seas is an AI-powered platform that enables B2B sellers to amplify global trade by embedding financial services and intelligence into their order-to-cash workflow. By leveraging AI-driven underwriting, embedded payment solutions, and real-time risk monitoring, 40Seas helps businesses optimize working capital, accelerate cash flow, and scale internationally. Headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York, and Shenzhen, 40Seas is backed by leading investors including Team8, ZIM, QED Investors, and Eminence Ventures.

SOURCE 40Seas