41.14% CAGR to be recorded in Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector from 2022 to 2027 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence market in the education sector is estimated to grow by USD 11 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 41.14%. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,100.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 33.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

The market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies are 2U Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brainly, Carnegie Learning Inc., Century Tech Ltd., Cognii Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kaltura Inc., LAIX Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., n2y LLC, Pearson Plc, and Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC.

2U Inc. - The company offers aAI in the education sector through its subsidiary Querium.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers iSchoolConnect.

Century Tech Ltd. - The company offers Century AI.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share.

North America is estimated to account for 43% of the global growth during the forecast period. North America is expected to rise steadily due to technological advancements and ongoing implementation of technology in the education sector. The United States and Canada are the leading countries in the region. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

is expected to rise steadily due to technological advancements and ongoing implementation of technology in the education sector. and are the leading countries in the region. Impactful driver- Growing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI

Key Trend - Increased emphasis on chatbots

Major Challenges - The high cost associated with AI

Segmentation

The growth by the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is steady. Colleges and universities worldwide are adopting tools to enhance the quality of education and provide students with experiential learning environments. Personalized learning is becoming increasingly popular among universities, with AI solutions being utilized to deliver content to students. Technavio Research experts has provided more insights on the share of segments - View Free Sample Report

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education market is experiencing rapid expansion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) reflecting its robust trajectory. Embracing EdTech solutions, both private sectors and public sectors are investing heavily in AI to revolutionize learning experiences. Integrating edutainment elements, AI-driven platforms engage students in immersive educational content, enhancing retention and comprehension. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, such as iPaas integration, enables seamless data exchange and scalability. Collaborations with institutions like the University Professional and Continuing Education Association ensure alignment with academic standards and industry needs. As AI continues to shape the educational landscape, it promises personalized learning pathways, data-driven insights, and the democratization of knowledge access, ushering in an era of unparalleled educational innovation.

