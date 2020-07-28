41 of Ankura's Professional Advisors Recognized by Who's Who Legal as Leading Consulting Experts

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services firm, is pleased to announce that 41 of its professionals have been named among the top advisors worldwide in the Who's Who Legal: Consulting Experts 2020 list. This ranking demonstrates Ankura's depth of advisory experience across various sectors and geographies, with experts from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas receiving recognition for their work supporting clients as they navigate complex challenges and seize opportunities.

Who's Who Legal is a leading publication that annually identifies the foremost legal practitioners and consulting experts in business law through nominations, an in-depth database, peer references, and extensive research. Those ranked the highest in their practice areas by Who's Who Legal's database are included in its list of leading consulting experts.

"This recognition by Who's Who Legal is a reflection of the hard work and dedication our professionals have put toward developing their expertise and helping clients achieve their goals," said Philip Daddona, President of Ankura. "Our people provide valuable insights in all types of situations, delivering measurable and meaningful results to help our clients address both critical challenges and opportunities. We applaud our professionals for their passion, expertise and dedication to collaboration and client success – these attributes define our firm's culture and make Ankura unique."

Who's Who Legal has recognized the following Ankura professionals as leading consulting experts for their exceptional work across a wide range of high-profile and complex projects:

USA

Bernard F. Woolfley (Forensic Accounting)

Brad Pinne (Tax Disputes and Data Analytics)

David Dale (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

David M Eisenstadt (Economics: Antitrust and Competition)

Darin Buchalter (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Frederick R. Warren-Boulton (Economics: Antitrust and Competition)

Gene L Deetz (Financial Advisory and Valuation: Quantum of Damages)

Greg D Crider (Construction: Quantum and Financial Advisory and Valuation: Delay and Quantum of Damages)

Israel Almodovar (Construction: Quantum and Financial Advisory and Valuation: Delay and Quantum of Damages)

James Langenfeld (Economics: Antitrust and Competition)

Jean-Michel Ferat (Forensic Accounting)

Jessica Block (Data and E-Discovery)

John Levitske (Financial Advisory and Valuation: Quantum of Damages)

John F Stark (Digital Forensics)

Katie Jensen (Data and E-Discovery)

Luke Tenery (Data and E-Discovery)

Mark Clews (Data and E-Discovery)

Martin Wilczynski (Forensic Accounting)

Patrick M Kelly (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Peter V Badala (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Robert W Davenport (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Scott D Gray (Construction: Quantum and Financial Advisory and Valuation: Delay and Quantum of Damages)

Toshi Dezaki (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

EMEA

Andrew Caldwell (Financial Advisory and Valuation: Quantum of Damages)

Jon Fowler (Data and E-Discovery)

Mamas Stavrou (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Matthew Finn (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Michael Stokes (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Richard Chalk (Digital Forensics and Data and E-Discovery)

Tanya Gross (Digital Forensics and Data and E-Discovery)

Tony Farrow (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Guy Elkington (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Paul Taplin (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

David Dellar (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Jacqui Record (Construction: Quantum and Delay and Forensic Accounting)

APAC

Karen Fletcher (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Jon Prudhoe (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Premjit Dass (Forensic Accounting)

Ben Burley (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Neill Poole (Forensic Accounting, Financial Advisory and Valuation: Quantum of Damages, and Asset Recovery)

Fred Chan (Digital Forensics and Data and E-Discovery)

