41% of growth to Originate from North America for 4D Printing in Healthcare Market | Evolving Opportunities with 3D Systems Corp. and EnvisionTEC GmBH | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 41% of the growth will originate from North America for 4D printing in healthcare. The US is the key market for 4D printing in healthcare in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The improved healthcare infrastructure, the high adoption of 4D printing in healthcare facilities, and the presence of established vendors will facilitate the 4D printing in healthcare market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The global 4D printing in healthcare market is expected to grow by USD 32.21 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 32.62%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "4D Printing in Healthcare Market Analysis Report by Application (implants, medical devices, and simulation and training) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".
The 4D printing in healthcare market is driven by the increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices. However, factors such as the high initial setup cost of 4D printing facilities may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers and challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This 4D printing in healthcare market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth
Some of the key 4D Printing in Healthcare Players:
The 4D printing in the healthcare market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations and partnerships to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- 3D Systems Corp.
- EnvisionTEC GmBH
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- Organovo Holdings Inc.
- Poietis
- Stratasys Ltd.
The 4D printing in healthcare market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
4D Printing In Healthcare Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Implants - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Medical devices - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Simulation and training - size and forecast 2021-2026
4D Printing In Healthcare Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the 4D printing in healthcare market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
|
4D Printing In Healthcare Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 32.62%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 32.21 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
45.90
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3D Systems Corp., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Organovo Holdings Inc., Poietis, and Stratasys Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
