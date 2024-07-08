41 Things to See and Do at Blockbuster Equip Exposition

Experiences & Money-Making Tips, Certification Credits Await Trade Show Attendees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. , July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition that drew more than 27,000 contractors, dealers and manufacturers to the Derby City last year, turns 41 years young this October. The award-winning and fifth largest trade show in the U.S. will be held October 15 to 18, at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) and will offer a bevy of new experiences to help attendees grow their businesses and make more money when they return home.

"Equip Expo truly is a show that grows and evolves," said Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) which owns the show. "If you're a landscape contractor, outdoor power equipment dealer, or a manufacturer, it's the place to be every October. And you can expect the show to change to meet industry demand and needs every year."

What makes Equip a great experience is "getting to network with other businesses, getting to hear other people's stories, and learning a lot more about the industry," said Katie Gerz, of Arborwood Tree and Lawn Care, who attended the blockbuster trade show last year.

In honor of this year's 41st anniversary, here are 41 things to see and do at Equip in 2024.

Experience The Latest Industry Innovations

1. Mow, dig, mulch, saw and more with the latest outdoor power equipment in the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard.

2. See the latest and greatest outdoor power equipment at the New Product Showcase, returning in 2024 to the West Wing.

3. Take a ride around the UTV Test Track on one of the latest vehicles.

4. Pilot a drone in the Drone Zone and take steps to implement this technology in your business.

5. Test the latest hardware and software technology from vendors who can power your business to new heights.

6. Learn about transitioning to battery-powered equipment on Thursday with an industry panel in the STIHL, Inc. booth.

7. Grow with the best in irrigation and learn how to expand your business into this field.

8. Plow into the newest snow removal equipment and supplies showcased at Equip.

Grow Your Business

9. Be inspired to learn new ways to grow your business at The Morning Show at Expo, sponsored by Kohler Engines, and connect with the top industry content creators.

10. Go home with valuable education and certification credits so you can make more money with the help of the new Certification Center in the West Wing.

11. Learn the latest installation techniques at Hardscape North America.

12. Dip your toes into pool and spa services with education on this lucrative moneymaker, produced by the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance.

13. Get motivated to improve your marketing, hiring, sales, leadership and more from the industry's leading voices in landscape contracting at ENERGIZE on Thursday.

14. Develop leadership among your onsite crew at worker-to-leader workshops offered in both English and Spanish.

15. Light up the night with learning about offering landscape lighting services with the help of experts from the Association of Outdoor Lighting Professionals.

16. Unlock the latest in accessories for your outdoor power equipment so you can do more efficiently.

17. Win money, prizes, or equipment from exhibitors offering giveaways during the show. There's a daily $1,000+ giveaway in the West Wing.

Get Inspired

18. Recharge at the Echo Means Business social media lounge, where fellow pros can get plugged into the industry community and recharge their devices.

19. Envision new horizons for your business in a keynote speech by Kevin O'Connor of This Old House, sponsored by Kress.

20. Give back by helping stuff backpacks for the Blessing in a Backpack program on Thursday, October 17 from 11:30 to 1:00 pm in the West Wing provided in partnership with Hunter Industries.

Network

21. Meet up with peers at the Welcome Reception at Churchill Downs, the home of the prestigious Kentucky Derby, sponsored by Cat®.

22. Walk the indoor exhibit hall to talk one-on-one with the manufacturers who design and build the equipment you rely on.

23. Connect at the Women's Reception, sponsored by SiteOne and Belgard, which brings together women in the field for networking.

24. Network at the Wednesday Happy Hour with The Crashers in Freedom Hall.

25. Hang out in the West Wing in Mulligan's Garden Park, the Drone Zone, or check out Pod-Row™ after getting a bite to eat.

Improved Logistics

26. Jump the line by visiting the express lanes and stations to print out your badge.

27. Find your way with ease using the Equip Expo app sponsored by STRAUSS.

28. Uber, Lyft or taxi on-site at the KEC thanks to improved transportation logistics.

29. Ride free motor coach transit to Equip from your hotel – see shuttle route.

Fuel Up

30. Caffeinate yourself at the Equip Coffee Lounge sponsored by Sunseeker while resting your feet.

31. Eat breakfast on-site at the KEC in the West Wing, with existing and new food choices being offered.

32. Fuel up at a new, themed Chef's Table and food trucks at the West Wing.

Have Fun

33. Jam out to Trace Adkins at the KFC Yum! Center during Equip's incredible arena concert, sponsored by the SENIX, The Toro Company, Bobcat Company, and Gravely.

34. Take a swing at the Equip Golf Experience in the West Wing sponsored by TD Retail Card Services (no golf experience required).

35. Meet celebrity spokesdog Mutt Mulligan at Mutt Madness on Thursday and snap your photo with her.

36. Adopt a dog from the Kentucky Humane Society at Mulligan's Mutt Madness in the West Wing and give it a fur-ever home, joining the TurfMutt Howl of Fame Alumni group.

37. Run or walk at Mulligan's 5K Fun Run and Walk over the beautiful Ohio River, sponsored by Active Dynamics.

38. Pop by the Louisville Tourism booth for information on the city's restaurants and 90 attractions.

39. Visit the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Muhammad Ali Center, the Louisville Zoo and/or the Kentucky Science Center while visiting Louisville.

40. Take a selfie by the Equip Exposition sign and post on social media with the hashtag #EquipExpo.

41. Explore Louisville's 2,500 restaurants and more than 90 attractions.

Attendees who register at EquipExposition.com before July 31, 2024 will be automatically entered in a sweepstakes where they may win a lifetime registration to Equip or $500 in Visa gift cards to help offset the cost of travel. All registrants who book their hotel in advance through Equip's housing provider are entered to possibly win a free 3-night stay during Equip. Learn more and see the sweepstakes' official rules on the web site.

Hotels can be booked through Equip's official housing provider, Louisville Tourism, on the Equip website.

For information and help go to: https://help.equipexposition.com/knowledge

Equip Expo Photos Available: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/f4jd1ftd041m90emw1cc7/h?rlkey=zc8d8rs6rba4v8nccm02lumv1&dl=0

Embeddable Videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest, annual trade shows in the United States, and is co-located with Hardscape North America. In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea." Equip publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com.

