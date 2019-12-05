410 Medical Awarded Emergency Medicine Contract with Premier

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 410 Medical, a medical device company developing innovative technologies for critical care, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Emergency Medicine Products with Premier, Inc. Effective October 1, 2019, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for 410 Medical's innovative LifeFlow product. Earlier this year, LifeFlow was selected as a showcase product at the 2019 Premier Innovation Celebration due to its uniqueness and potential to improve patient care.

LifeFlow is a simple hand-held tool for rapid, controlled delivery of a fluid bolus in critically ill patients. With LifeFlow, health care providers are able to set up and deliver a targeted fluid bolus up in less than 4 minutes, up to 10x faster than standard fluid delivery methods. A published probability study demonstrated a significant potential economic benefit for hospitals, suggesting over $1.5M in savings for every 500 patients treated.

"We know that early fluid resuscitation improves outcomes in critical patients, such as those suffering from sepsis or shock," said Kyle Chenet, President and CEO of 410 Medical. "This new agreement is an exciting next step in making LifeFlow more accessible to clinicians and patients utilizing Premier's vast network, with the collaborative intention of improving healthcare delivery and outcomes."

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About 410 Medical, Inc.

Founded in 2013, 410 Medical is a medical device company dedicated to developing innovative products that enable frontline medical providers to improve care for critically ill patients. 410 Medical's first product, LifeFlow, is designed to enhance the speed and efficiency of fluid resuscitation, improving care for patients with life-threatening illnesses such as sepsis and shock. LifeFlow was cleared by the FDA for human use in 2016. For more information, visit www.410medical.com.

