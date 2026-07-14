410 Medical Secures $12 Million in Growth Financing to Accelerate Commercial Expansion

Hospital investors lead oversubscribed financing

DURHAM, N.C., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 410 Medical, Inc., a medical device company focused on innovative technologies for emergency and critical care, today announced the completion of a $12 million financing round. Orlando Health Ventures led the round, with participation from Hatteras Venture Partners, Ballad Health, OSF Healthcare, Rex Health Ventures, CU Healthcare Innovations Fund, Sarnova, Catalyst by Wellstar, Tampa General, and a new undisclosed strategic investor.

The new funding will be used to scale 410 Medical's commercial operations and support the launch of LifeFlow's next-generation infuser.

"The heightened interest in this round reflects the confidence investors and customers have in 410 Medical's mission and products," said Kyle Chenet, Chief Executive Officer at 410 Medical. "With this funding, we're able to expand our commercial reach, bringing LifeFlow to more clinicians and investing in the next generation of our technology. We're grateful to Orlando Health Ventures for leading this round and excited to welcome Tampa General and an additional strategic partner to our syndicate."

Backing Continued Commercial Growth

410 Medical's LifeFlow products are used by more than 500 hospitals and EMS agencies across the country to help clinicians deliver fluid and blood quickly and effectively for patients experiencing sepsis, hemorrhagic shock, and other life-threatening conditions. Nearly 80,000 patients have been treated using LifeFlow. This financing enables the company to accelerate LifeFlow adoption and reach into new hospital systems and EMS agencies nationwide.

"Orlando Health Ventures is proud to lead this round and deepen our partnership with 410 Medical," said Bobby Helmedag, Managing Director of Orlando Health Ventures. "LifeFlow addresses a critical gap in resuscitative care, and we've seen firsthand the impact it can have for clinicians and patients. We're excited to support the team as they scale commercial operations and advance the next generation of the LifeFlow infuser."

Investing in the Next Generation of LifeFlow

Alongside its commercial expansion, 410 Medical is investing in the future expansion of LifeFlow technologies. The next-generation device, planned for launch in 2027, builds on feedback from nearly ten years of experience partnering with front-line medical providers working tirelessly to provide effective resuscitation for critically ill patients. Speed, portability and ease of use are essential in these moments. The new LifeFlow technology will address these and other unmet needs.

About 410 Medical, Inc.

Founded in 2013, 410 Medical is a North Carolina-based medical device company focused on advanced resuscitation technologies to improve the care of critically ill patients. Our lead product LifeFlow® received FDA clearance in 2016 and is used to enhance the administration of fluid and blood products for patients with sepsis, hemorrhagic shock, and other life-threatening conditions. 410 Medical is committed to providing innovative technologies, education, and support for emergency and critical care providers to deliver effective resuscitation when minutes matter.

For more information visit www.410medical.com

Media Contact:

Carla Hoffman

[email protected]

SOURCE 410 Medical, Inc.