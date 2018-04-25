410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®

"We are thrilled to add John to our great team of Directors. John's deep commercial and corporate development experience with medical devices will be an enormous asset as we continue to focus on the commercialization of LifeFlow® in our target markets and evaluate new markets, products and strategic partnerships," said Kyle Chenet, President and Chief Executive Officer at 410 Medical.

Early fluid resuscitation has been shown to significantly improve mortality, length of stay, and cost in patients with septic shock, but medical providers are often unable to achieve fluid delivery guidelines using traditional techniques. 410 Medical's innovative device, LifeFlow, is an easy-to-use device for rapid and controlled fluid delivery that enables healthcare professionals to provide an immediate response to a critically ill patient. LifeFlow is FDA-cleared and actively used in more than 20 US hospitals. Positive hospital and clinician feedback is helping to accelerate 410 Medical's ongoing commercialization within its target markets.

"I've been part of a number of great medical products in my career," said John Tushar. "The best products are those that fit easily into a provider's practice pattern and significantly improve patient outcomes. I believe that LifeFlow provides that opportunity."

About 410 Medical, Inc.

Founded in 2013, 410 Medical is a medical device company dedicated to developing innovative products that enable frontline medical providers to improve care for critically ill patients. 410 Medical's first product, LifeFlow®, is designed to enhance the speed and efficiency of fluid resuscitation, improving care for patients with life-threatening conditions such as sepsis and shock. LifeFlow was cleared by the FDA for human use in 2016. For more information, visit www.410medical.com.

