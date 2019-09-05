$415 Mn Plasma Lighting Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Lighting Market by Component (Lightron, Waveguide, and Cavity Resonator), Application (Roadways, Streets, and Tunnels Industrial, and Horticulture), Wattage (300W, 700W, and 1,000W), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plasma lighting market is projected to grow from USD 311 million in 2018 to USD 415 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2019 and 2024.



Plasma lights are electrodeless and gas discharge lamps based on the principle of Nikola Tesla. They use radio frequency (RF) power to ignite the plasma enclosed in a transparent bulb. This bulb contains a noble gas or a mixture of gases as well as a metal halide, sulfur, mercury, and sodium. The electrical field inside the plasma lighting system accelerates free electrons, which collide with the ionized gas and metal atoms. This collision excites metal atoms and electrons revolving around the gas, thereby taking them to a high energy state. When the electrons come to their original state from this high energy state, they emit photons, which results in visible light/ultraviolet radiation.

The growth of the market is driven by increasing awareness across the globe about energy-efficient lighting technologies. In addition, initiatives by governments of different countries to encourage the use of energy-efficient lights are also fueling the growth of the market.



However, high costs associated with the installation of plasma lighting equipment act as a major restraint for the growth of the plasma lighting market. The industrial segment accounted for the largest share of around 34.9% of the plasma lighting market in 2018. The horticulture segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.



Several players in the plasma lighting market include LUMA Group (US), Ceravision (UK), Hive Lighting (US), Ka Shui Group (China), Green de Corp. (China), Gavita (Netherlands), FusionLux (US), Griffin & Ray (US), Guangzhou Kaiming Industries (China), BIRNS (US), Ningbo Aishi Electric Equipment (China), Solaronix (Switzerland), RFHIC Corporation (South Korea), FERARF (China), Jofam Srl (Switzerland), pinkRF (Netherlands), Ampleon (US), Pure Plasma Lighting (US), LHV Energy (Thailand), and Pandora Green (Italy).

11 Company Profiles



Key Players



Luma Group (Luxim)

Ceravision

Hive Lighting

Ka Shui International Holdings

Green De Corp

Gavita

FusionLux

Griffin & Ray

Guangzhou Kaiming Industries

BIRNS

Other Ecosystem Players



Ningbo Aishi Electric Equipment

Solaronix

Rfhic Corporation

Ferarf

Jofam Srl

Start-Up Ecosystem Players



Pinkrf

Ampleon

Pure Plasma Lighting

Lhv Energy

Pandora Green

