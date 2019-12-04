41st Street Pedestrian Bridge Awarded Midwest Project of the Year

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 41st Street Pedestrian Bridge was awarded Midwest Project of the Year by Engineering News-Record (ENR). A new pedestrian bridge along Chicago's lakefront, it is one of five pedestrian bridges built as a result of the City of Chicago's bridge design competition "Bridging the Drive," co-hosted by the Mayor's office and CDOT. The bridge connects the Bronzeville neighborhood to the lakefront eliminating dangerous impediments like the Metra Electric/CN Railroad tracks and the eight-lane Lake Shore Drive. Instrumental in the project's success was Chicago-based construction company, F.H. Paschen.

The 1500-ft. long bridge opened in December 2018 and incorporates twin 240-ft long inclined arches on sweeping S-curves. A rarity in the bridge world, this single-arch supported bridge is even more unique in that the arches are inclined on the outside of the horizontal curvature which created numerous structural challenges, but was no match for bridge experts F.H. Paschen.

"F.H. Paschen was committed to applying and achieving high-quality control measures for all aspects of the project, and in engaging their top craftsmen," said Michael Eichten, Lead Design Engineer at AECOM. "From the erection of the curving steel sections, to the fabrication of project-specific concrete forms for the varying shaped piers with aesthetic formliners, to the installation of the curving stainless steel handrails, the construction staff's dedication to the details and to quality is evident with the finished product, which appears flawless. From afar and up close, the bridge's curving features are smooth and seamless and exceed the expectations of the City of Chicago, and the architect."

Aesthetic enhancements include formliners on the piers and MSE walls, decorative handrails, accent lighting and landscaping improvements. The bridge opened six months ahead of schedule, totaled over 62k man-hours, with zero lost time or recordable incidents.

The design elevates the user experience and the deck's soft curve makes for a less-intimidating and more manageable distance for pedestrians, offering views of the city's skyline and connecting neighborhoods and residents.

