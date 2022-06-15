42.03 Million Units Growth Expected in Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market | APAC to Notice Faster Growth Pattern | Technavio

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Segmentation by Application

Luxury vehicles come equipped with anti-pinch power window systems as a standard fitment. This, coupled with the increasing sales of luxury vehicles is expected to foster the growth of the automotive anti-pinch power window system market during the forecast period.

Application

Luxury Vehicles



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC will account for 48 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for automobile anti-pinch power window systems. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, rising demand from emerging nations such as India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia would aid the expansion of the automotive anti-pinch power window system market in APAC.

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Major Vendors

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.- The company manufactures automotive parts, lifestyle and energy-related products, construction and engineering-related products, and oils. The company offers power window regulators with anti-pinch system.

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG- The company manufactures door systems with flush glass, window regulator drives with integrated electronics, power liftgate drives, and side door drives. The company offers anti-pinch power window regulator drive with integrated electronics including sensors, PWM control, among others.

Continental AG- The company develops, produces, and integrates active and passive safety technologies and controls vehicle dynamics. The company offers anti-pinch power window lifter control units.

DENSO Corp.- The company offers electronic systems, services, and platforms that support mobility. It also includes advanced safety and automated driving products and connected cockpit products. The company offers motors for anti-pinch power window systems in passenger car applications.

Automotive Anti-pinch Power Window System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1% Market growth 2021-2025 42.03 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Inteva Products LLC, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, LITE-ON Technology Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Automotive components and accessories

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Luxury vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Luxury vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 18: Luxury vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 20: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

Exhibit 48: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 49: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 51: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 Continental AG

Exhibit 52: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 53: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.6 DENSO Corp.

10.7 Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

Exhibit 60: Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA - Overview



Exhibit 61: Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA - Key news



Exhibit 63: Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA - Segment focus

10.8 Inteva Products LLC

Exhibit 65: Inteva Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 66: Inteva Products LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Inteva Products LLC - Key news



Exhibit 68: Inteva Products LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 69: Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 70: Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 72: Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.10 LITE-ON Technology Corp.

Exhibit 73: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 77: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 82: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 84: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

