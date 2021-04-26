42.03 Million Units Growth Expected in Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis in Q1 2021 | APAC to Notice Faster Growth Pattern | Technavio

The outbreak of the COVID-19 led to a decline in the production and sales of automobiles and automotive components in 2020. However, in the last quarter of 2020, many countries lifted restrictions on various business activities, which allowed automakers to resume their operations by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. This has resulted in healthy growth in the demand for various automotive components, including automotive anti-pinch power window systems.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing safety systems in the automotive industry, increasing electrification in vehicles, and the shift of production facilities to low-cost countries.

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Opportunities

Improvements in socioeconomic conditions, especially in developing countries such as Brazil, India, and others have increased the demand for utility vehicles. This is encouraging major automobile manufacturers such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Volkswagen, General Motors, and Ford Motor to expand their operations in such countries and tap the growth potential. In addition, the growing global demand for luxury cars and performance sedans is expected to provide significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Segmentation by Application

Based on the segmentation by application, the market generated maximum revenue in the luxury vehicles segment in 2020. The demand for luxury vehicles is increasing in both developed and developing countries. To further increase their production and sales, luxury automakers are offering discounts and adopting innovative production technologies by increasing automation. Luxury vehicles come equipped with anti-pinch power window systems as a standard fitment. This, coupled with the increasing sales of luxury vehicles is expected to foster the growth of the automotive anti-pinch power window system market during the forecast period.

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. This can be attributed to the high population growth and rapidly growing customer base for passenger vehicles in the region. In addition, factors such as rising consumer awareness about vehicle safety systems, the introduction of new vehicle models, and the rising adoption of luxury vehicles are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive anti-pinch power window system market in APAC during the forecast period.

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Major Vendors

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

The company manufactures automotive parts, lifestyle and energy-related products, construction and engineering-related products, and oils. The company offers power window regulators with anti-pinch system.

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

The company manufactures door systems with flush glass, window regulator drives with integrated electronics, power liftgate drives, and side door drives. The company offers anti-pinch power window regulator drive with integrated electronics including sensors, PWM control, among others.

Continental AG

The company develops, produces, and integrates active and passive safety technologies and controls vehicle dynamics. The company offers anti-pinch power window lifter control units.

DENSO Corp.

The company offers electronic systems, services, and platforms that support mobility. It also includes advanced safety and automated driving products and connected cockpit products. The company offers motors for anti-pinch power window systems in passenger car applications.

Inteva Products LLC

The company offers SIM & SLIM with optional anti-squeeze applications that are low weight and low noise solutions for window regulators. The company also offers new electronic motor (NEM) that provides an electronic circuit integrated within the gearbox housing. This window regulator motor provides a variety of options without the need for external hardware including anti-squeeze and short drop functionality.

