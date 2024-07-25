$42 Million Grant Gives Illinois Residents Reason to Celebrate World Nature Conservation Day July 28

Prairie State Conservation Coalition Will Use Funds To Expand and Protect Natural Areas and Wildlife Habitat Throughout Illinois

CHICAGO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As people across Illinois enjoy the outdoors and the state's natural areas, World Nature Conservation Day (July 28), #WorldConservationDay, is an ideal time to celebrate a grant that will transform land conservation in Illinois. Prairie State Conservation Coalition (PSCC), a not-for-profit association that supports land conservation organizations in Illinois, will be the recipient of a $42 million grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation in 2024. The grant will be used throughout Illinois for:

Land acquisition

Land stewardship

Organization capacity building

PSCC members protect, restore and steward the diverse landscapes that characterize Illinois – including its magnificent Mississippi River bluffs, wide vistas of mid-state prairie and farmland, dense forests and dramatic lakefront. Members include more than 40 conservation organizations across the state that do vital work to protect these lands and wildlife habitats.

Grant funds will also be used to help grow Illinois non-profit land conservation organizations led by Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC). PSCC efforts will include:

Supporting BIPOC-led land conservation organizations, enhancing their awareness of grant opportunities and helping them acquire land

Helping land conservation organizations diversify their boards, staff and programming

"Land conservation is essential to the well-being of people and our planet. As we celebrate World Nature Conservation Day, Prairie State Conservation Coalition is excited to continue the work of the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation in preserving, enhancing and expanding natural areas and wildlife habitats in Illinois," said PSCC Executive Director Cynthia Kanner.

"This grant will enable Prairie State Conservation Coalition to be an even more effective voice for land conservation in Illinois and elevate the collective power of land conservation groups in our state," said PSCC Board President Brook McDonald, President/CEO, The Conservation Foundation.

This new grant is a transformational opportunity to enhance the quality of life in Illinois communities through land conservation for many years to come.

About Prairie State Conservation Coalition

Prairie State Conservation Coalition (PSCC) provides a statewide network of collaborative peer support and ongoing skill development for land conservation organizations in Illinois. PSCC provides such organizations with networking opportunities and training and helps promote the value of land conservation to Illinois communities.

