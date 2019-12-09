$42 Million Organ-On-Chip Market is Finding Applications in Space

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers "Organ-On-Chips Market By Models (Lung-On-Chip, Heart-On-Chip, Liver-On-Chip, Intestine-On-Chip, Kidney-On-Chip And More), By Applications, By Trends And 2023 Market Forecast" from its latest research collection. The report is wide spread across 100+ pages covering more than 20 competitor analysis. View Complete Report with Table Of Content @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organ-on-chip-market .

Organ-on-chip (OOC) technology is evolving and is finding its way into space research. For example, five grants have been awarded by the US Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and the National Center for Advancing Translational Science (NCATS), to focus research on human physiology and disease onboard the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory. Data from this research is expected to help scientists develop and advance novel technologies to improve human health. NCATS will provide initial funding of about $6 million to use tissue chip technology for this research. Again, the University of Washington School of Pharmacy and UW Medicine researchers, in collaboration with Novartis, a Seattle-based OOC company, are developing a "kidney-on-a-chip" model to be used in space for drug, toxin and environmental exposures, and to understand how microgravity and other factors affect kidney health. This project is funded by NCATS with $3 million grant, and CASIS will contribute the space flight, time in station, and space station crew costs, for an in-kind total of $8 million.

In December 2018, Emulate, Inc. received a research grant by the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory to use the company's Intestine-Chip to conduct experiments that will provide insights into the function of the intestinal barrier and its response to bacterial invasion in microgravity. Experiments will be conducted on the International Space Station and on Earth to analyze cellular interactions within the Intestine-Chip and to better understand the impact of bacterial challenges on gastrointestinal (GI) homeostasis. Request a Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=805&type=smp .

Multiple Applications Of OOCs In The Healthcare Industry

Organs-On-Chips can be used in every aspect of drug discovery and development, but currently these chips are commonly being used for preclinical ADME/Tox testing and for lead identification. In the area of food safety, for example, OOC technology is being used by scientists to gain a better understanding of the effects of harmful materials in foods, medicines and dietary supplements in humans. In April 2017, the Food and Drug Administration announced a multi-year research and development agreement with Emulate Inc., to evaluate the company's OOC technology in laboratories at the agency's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN).

Although still in the early stages of development, other potential applications of OOCs in the healthcare industry include disease modelling, food safety, patient stratification, patient enrichment, pharmacokinetics (PK), phenotypic screening, toxicology research, personalized health, and drug discovery and development. Applications of OOCs also extend beyond the pharmaceutical industry to industries including agriculture, agrochemicals, chemicals, consumer goods, cosmetics, food and beverage and nutraceuticals.

Place a DIRECT PURCHASE ORDER of OOC Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=805 .

The Human-On-Chip Model Will Boost Market Growth For OOCs

The global organ-on-chip market is expected to grow from $41.6 million in 2019 to $120.4 million in 2023 at an annual growth rate of more than 30%. The launch of a human-on-chip is expected to boost the market as it is much anticipated by many of the end-users, because it has the potential to predict the combined effects on multiple organs produced by a drug molecule. Following the launch of humans-on-chips, a wide range of companies are likely to invest in OOCs for testing the drug candidates in their product portfolios. The design of a human-on-chip is achieved by integrating multiple organs-on-chips. Most organs-on-chips are seeded with specified cell lines which represent the physiological functions of individual organs. A human-on-chip is developed to evaluate the effects of the drug simultaneously on multiple organ systems. The pharmacological effects of a drug molecule on any of the specific organ systems along with the adverse events or side effects which it might cause on other body parts can be evaluated on the human-on-chip. The human-on-chip devices and models are used to shorten the drug discovery cycle and provide critical information on drug safety and efficacy.

Browse Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2019 @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-cell-culture-technologies-global-market-report

Healthcare Services Market Segment By Type (Hospitals And Clinics, Physicians, Nursing Care, Dental Services, Laboratory Services, Ambulance Services And Others), By End User Gender, By Geography – Global Forecast To 2022 @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-services-market

Exciting Year-End Offers:

Avail The Business Research Company's discounted opportunities and strategies reports and get between 30-50% off your purchase!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/discounted-reports.aspx

The World's Most Comprehensive Database:

The Business Research Company's Global Market Model analyzes all the above data and more. It is the world's most comprehensive database of integrated market information. This market intelligence platform covers various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 56 geographies and 24 industries.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Nitin

Email: info@tbrc.info

Europe: +44-207-1930-708

Asia: +91-8897263534

Americas: +1-315-623-0293

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info

SOURCE The Business Research Company