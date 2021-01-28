42 North Dental Adds Its 10th Supported Practice in New Hampshire with the Affiliation of JD Howard Dental Located in Dover, NH

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast growing 42 North Dental (42northdental.com) announces JD Howard Dental located in Dover, NH as its latest practice affiliation. This affiliation marks its 6th in the past 45 days. 42 North Dental now supports 82 dental practices with 32 unique brands in 5 states. Seller, Dr. Joshua Howard, will continue to treat patients as Dental Director with Dr. Benjamin Irzyk as Assistant Dental Director. They are joined by two additional dentists and a team of over 20 supporting staff members. As part of the sale, Dr. Howard will become an equity partner in 42 North Dental.

"Dr. Howard and the entire team bring great resources and expertise to our organization." says Dr. Michael Scialabba, Vice President of Clinical Affairs at 42 North Dental. "We truly believe that we partner with the best and this practice is a shining example of that."

JD Howard Dental is a second-generation dental practice with Dr. Joshua Howard's father founding the practice in 1976. Kirsten von Hassel, Director of Marketing at 42 North Dental, comments "As an organization we understand and recognize the importance of the communities we serve. Bringing a long- standing, deeply rooted practice like JD Howard Dental into our portfolio continues to honor and recognize that value." 42 North Dental partners with high-quality dental practices with a strong patient base, excellent patient and industry reputation, and exemplary in-practice leadership.

Dr. Joshua Howard comments on the partnership, "Over the past several months is has been my pleasure to meet the team at 42 North Dental. Their strong leadership and legacy in the dental industry perfectly aligns with my practice and team." He continues, "I look forward to working closely with the team to continue to grow my practice and bring dental care to the residents of Dover and beyond."

ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental support organization in the Northeast supporting 32 practice brands in 88 locations. With a mission to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing business and administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the business to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as non-clinical solutions and the business support needed to increase the value of the practice. 42 North Dental was created by dentists for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.

