42 North Dental Adds Three Affiliated Practices in Massachusetts

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 42 North Dental, a leading Dental Support Organization in New England, has added All Dental Center in Westborough and Watertown and Fresh Pond Dental in Cambridge to their portfolio of supported dental practices. The practices are led by Dr. Andrey Mazo, Dr. Julian Lender and Dr. Serge Orlov, who together with additional providers will continue to see patients in the practices. The affiliation of these three practices brings 42 North Dental's count of supported dental practices to 70. Supported practices benefit from 42 North Dental's deep knowledge and experience in the dental industry as well as first class administrative support including HR, finance, marketing, billing and vendor negotiation. With this business support, dentists are now able to focus a majority of their time on patient care.

"I'm proud to welcome the two All Dental Centers and Fresh Pond Dental to the 42 North Dental family. These 3 practices continue our goal of affiliating with high quality, award winning practices," says Geoff Ligibel, President and CEO of 42 North Dental. Ligibel continues, "We know New England better than any other DSO which is why dentist-owners trust us as a partner."

The sell-side was represented by Viper Equity Partners and Eskow Law Group in the transaction.

Since 2014, 42 North Dental has grown from 29 practices to a milestone 70 practices through a denovo and acquisition strategy. The success of each 42 North Dental supported practice centers around an exceptional patient experience and a relentless focus on patient care. 42 North Dental supported practices have won 84 Boston Magazine "Top Dentist Awards" in the past 3 years since the program began, the most of any dental practice in the coverage area. Furthermore 42 North Dental supported practices have been named #1 Dental Office on the North Shore of Massachusetts and #1 Dental Office in Greater Boston by Readers Choice.

Affiliating with 42 North Dental delivers opportunities for career growth, training, mentoring programs, and investments in technology to doctors and practice owners in any stage of their career. 42 North Dental offers dentists the clinical and financial advantages of group affiliation including clinical autonomy, equity investment opportunities, and freedom from the business challenges associated with running a practice. By focusing on patient care and best patient outcomes rather than daily administrative burdens, 42 North Dental supported doctors strike a better work/life balance and receive support for transition planning.

ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental support organization in New England supporting 22 practice brands in 70 locations. With a mission to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing business and administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the business to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as non-clinical solutions and the business support needed to increase the value of the practice. 42 North Dental was created by dentists for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.

SOURCE 42 North Dental