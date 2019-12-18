42 North Dental, Leading Dental Support Organization, Affiliates with New York Practice Browne, Goetz & Miraglia joins as first supported practice in New York

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extending its footprint in the Northeast, 42 North Dental has completed an affiliation with Browne, Goetz & Miraglia (BGM) (bgmdental.com), a premiere dental practice in Mount Kisco, NY. The practice, located in Westchester County, is led by Dr. John J. Browne, Dr. Gene Goetz, and Dr. Ben Miraglia, all of whom will continue to see patients and provide expert dental care. BGM becomes the 74th supported practice for 42 North Dental and the first in New York. Supported practices benefit from 42 North Dental's deep knowledge and experience in the dental industry as well as first class administrative support including HR, finance, marketing, billing, and vendor negotiation. With this business support, dentists can focus a majority of their time on patient care. Dr. Tony Stefanou of Connect the Dents acted as intermediary on behalf of Browne, Goetz & Miraglia.

Dr. John Browne is a graduate of New York University College of Dentistry with over 35 years of experience in the field. Dr. Gene Goetz is a graduate of Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and has been providing dental care in Mount Kisco since 1990. Dr. Ben Miraglia is a leading faculty member for Invisalign and speaks and teaches extensively on their behalf across the country. Each doctor has contributed to the stellar reputation enjoyed by the practice.

42 North Dental President and CEO Geoff Ligibel remarks, "Partnering with Browne, Goetz & Miraglia as our first supported practice in New York is incredibly exciting. This well respected practice is a shining addition to our award-winning supported practices and a great dental team to partner with as we enter into the New York market."

Since 2014, 42 North Dental has grown from 29 supported practices to a milestone 74 supported practices through a denovo and acquisition strategy. The success of each practice centers around an exceptional patient experience and a relentless focus on patient care. 42 North Dental supported practices have won 84 Boston Magazine "Top Dentist Awards" in the past 3 years since the program began; the most of any dental practice in the coverage area. Additional supported doctors have won Top Dentist from Connecticut Magazine and a number of additional publications. Furthermore, 42 North Dental supported practices have been named #1 Dental Office on the North Shore of Massachusetts and #1 Dental Office in Greater Boston by Readers Choice.

Affiliating with 42 North Dental delivers opportunities for career growth, training, mentoring programs, and investments in technology to doctors and practice owners at any stage of their career. 42 North Dental offers dentists the clinical and financial advantages of group affiliation including clinical autonomy, equity investment opportunities, and freedom from the business challenges associated with running a practice. By focusing on patient care and best patient outcomes rather than daily administrative burdens, 42 North Dental supported doctors strike a better work/life balance and receive support for transition planning.

ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental support organization in the Northeast supporting 24 practice brands in 74 locations. With a mission to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing business and administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the business to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as non-clinical solutions and the business support needed to increase the value of the practice. 42 North Dental was created by dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.

SOURCE 42 North Dental