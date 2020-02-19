42 North Dental Reaches Milestone - 75 Supported Dental Practices

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 42 North Dental (42northdental.com) continues its significant growth with the affiliation of Allen Dental Associates (allendentalassociates.com), the company's 75th supported dental practice. 42 North Dental supports practices from Maine to New York, comprised of 25 individual dental brands. Since 2014, 42 North Dental has grown from 29 supported practices to a milestone 75 supported practices through a denovo and acquisition strategy. 16 practices were added in 2019 alone.

Allen Dental Associates is a third-generation dental practice established over 90 years ago. The practice is led by Dr. Craig Allen and Dr. Lauren Handwerk (Payzant). Dr. Craig Allen is a Braintree, MA native and a graduate of the Boston University School of Dental Medicine. He is member of the South Shore District Dental Society, Massachusetts Dental Society, American Dental Association and sits on the Board of the Nantucket Dental Society. Dr. Lauren Handwork is a graduate of Tufts Dental School and is also a Braintree, MA native. She is a member of the Smile Squad Community Outreach Program and the Alpha Omega Fraternity. Each will continue to provide patients with the highest level of care every day at Allen Dental Associates.

"Our affiliation with 42 North Dental is the product of many hours of research and planning," says Dr. Allen, "I knew we needed a partner to confidently navigate the ever-changing dental industry and we found that partner in 42 North Dental." Dr. Lauren Handwerk continues, "Throughout the process, we felt confident that the legacy of our practice was in good hands with 42 North Dental. Their team and credentials, along with their reputation in the industry aligned well with our practice."

42 North Dental President and CEO Geoff Ligibel commented on the affiliation, "Practices with an incredible legacy like Allen Dental Associates are exactly the type of practice we welcome to 42 North Dental." He continues, "Reaching a milestone of 75 supported practices means our unique model and philosophy of care is reaching even more patients across the northeast. Our vision is to provide healthy, confident smiles for life and Allen Dental helps us realize the vision every day."

The success of each 42 North Dental supported practice centers around an exceptional patient experience and a relentless focus on patient care. 42 North Dental supported practices have won 48 Boston Magazine "Top Dentist Awards" in the past 3 years since the program began; the most of any dental practice in the coverage area. Furthermore 42 North Dental supported practices have been named #1 Dental Office on the North Shore of Massachusetts and #1 Dental Office in Greater Boston by Readers Choice.

Affiliating with 42 North Dental delivers opportunities for career growth, training, mentoring programs, and investments in technology to doctors and practice owners in any stage of their career. 42 North Dental offers dentists the clinical and financial advantages of affiliation including clinical autonomy, equity investment opportunities, and freedom from the business challenges associated with running a practice. By focusing on patient care and best patient outcomes rather than daily administrative burdens, 42 North Dental supported doctors strike a better work/life balance and receive support for transition planning.

ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental support organization in New England supporting 25 practice brands in 75 locations. With a mission to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing business and administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the business to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as non-clinical solutions and the business support needed to increase the value of the practice. 42 North Dental was created by dentists for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.

