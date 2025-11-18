42% of Consumers Trust AI Summaries Without Clicking -- Here's What That Means for Black Friday

New Optimizely research reveals how AI is redefining discovery, with over half of consumers turning to AI platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini to start their shopping journeys

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over two in five consumers (42%) say they trust AI-generated summaries without visiting a website, according to new research from Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform. The findings, based on a global survey of more than 1,300 consumers, a companion survey of 1,000 marketing leaders, and Optimizely product data from previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday periods, illustrate a profound shift in how people navigate the web — and what it means for marketers competing in an increasingly "click-less" discovery landscape.

Black Friday 2025: The click-less shopper has arrived

The consumer and marketing leader survey findings were recently published in Optimizely's report AI & The Click-less Customer, which explores how AI is transforming the way people discover, evaluate, and engage with brands online. The research shows that more than half (52%) of consumers frequently use AI to research products, signaling AI platforms are the new front door to digital experiences.

The rise of AI discovery means brands have less control over how customers find them, and less margin for error when they do. Optimizely's historical Black Friday data underscores how critical reliable performance is when customers land on a brand's site, especially as AI increasingly influences how and when they get there.

"AI isn't just changing how people shop, it's rewriting the rules of how brands are found," said Tara Corey, SVP of Marketing at Optimizely. "The moment a shopper decides to learn more, they expect instant clarity, trust, and speed. If you're not visible or ready in that moment, someone else is."

Consumers Are Shifting Fast

Two-thirds of consumers (66%) still start on search engines, but AI is quickly gaining ground: 14% now begin their journey on platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini.

Shoppers aged 18-44 are roughly 3 to 4× more likely to use AI daily to research products and services than those aged 55 and older, underscoring how generational behavior is driving the click-less shift.

Nearly one-third (31%) say they're more likely to trust an AI-generated product summary if it comes from a brand they already know, another 31% value a mix of brand and product information, and 22% say clear and accurate product details alone drive trust.

Brands Need to Be Ready Before They're Found

Optimizely's platform data from previous holiday seasons reveals what's at stake. During Black Friday weekend 2024, Optimizely customers:

Experienced a 65% increase in website traffic compared to regular shopping periods

Saw 99.98% uptime and 13.7ms faster average response time under peak loads

Delivered 1,538 personalized campaigns across customer sites during the holiday period

Conducted 7,425 A/B tests, with 5.86% producing significant positive outcomes

These performance indicators underscore the scale and pressure brands face during peak moments — moments that are increasingly beginning on AI platforms rather than search bars.

Marketers Know the Stakes, But Readiness Lags

Only 10% of marketers currently use AI for personalization

44% rely on experimentation to drive revenue

45% have a Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) strategy in place, but just 27% feel fully prepared for click-less journeys

This gap between consumer behavior and brand readiness is what makes this holiday season a tipping point.

GEO: The New Battleground for Holiday 2025

As AI platforms increasingly shape how consumers discover, learn, and buy, GEO is emerging as the next competitive frontier. Rather than optimizing for rankings alone, GEO ensures that brands are accurately represented and prioritized in AI-generated answers.

"Black Friday has always been a test of performance. Now it's a test of discoverability," Corey added. "The brands that understand how to show up in AI platforms, not just search engines, will be the ones consumers engage with first."

To read the full report, visit: https://www.optimizely.com/click-less-customer-report/

To learn more about Optimizely's GEO capabilities, visit: https://www.optimizely.com/next-gen-search-optimization

