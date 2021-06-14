420-Acre Research Community Coming to San Felasco

ALACHUA, Fla., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Felasco Research Ventures has announced the development of a new mixed-use Research Community within the City of Alachua. Anchored by Momentum Labs, the 420-acre project adjacent to established and thriving Progress Park will be home to a major research community for science and technology companies. The strategic location neighboring the globally renowned Sid Martin Biotech will include research and development facilities, commercial space, advanced manufacturing and residential.

Designed for a mix of diverse companies and much-needed housing opportunities in the City of Alachua market, the project will create a place where the best science, research, and technology can co-exist and thrive as a true mixed-use development. The project aims to create a holistic community to support existing City of Alachua citizens and provide future residents with the opportunity to live within the community where they work, enjoy miles of adjacent nature trails, numerous sports facilities and adjacent community recreation amenities throughout the City of Alachua.

"The addition of this project within Alachua will strengthen research and business activity in our biotechnology sector. With the combination of this new project and existing assets, our region is poised to become the epicenter of science, research and technology in the State of Florida," said City of Alachua Mayor Gib Coerper.

Concept Companies will act as master-developer for the research community in close collaboration with The Roberts Companies. The two companies have been leaders throughout the region as strategic development partners for facilities utilized by the biotech community and, through this monumental collaboration, are building expanded momentum for science and technology incubation and growth in the region. Concept Companies, both on its own and as part of San Felasco Research Ventures, is developing the key infrastructure to serve these important economic sectors that ultimately help people live better lives while expanding the employment opportunities in the community

"It's been a pleasure and an honor working with the City of Alachua on several critical projects in the region, including Copeland Park and Foundation Park," said Brian Crawford, founder, owner and CEO, Concept Companies and Manager, San Felasco Research Ventures.

"Together with Concept Companies, we are proud to have created a tremendous partnership with Alachua that will continue to generate exceptional results for the city's residents and the region," said Austen Roberts, President, The Roberts Companies.

Other recently announced Alachua projects supporting science and technology include Momentum Labs, a state-of-the-art facility providing turnkey and tailored services to best fit recent incubator graduates moving toward commercialization. Additionally, the new laboratory facility for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) will include quality control labs and a manufacturing suite, expanding AGTC's existing footprint in Alachua and signaling further growth in the Life Sciences arena. The City of Alachua is coordinating with Concept Companies on both developments.

Concept Companies, Inc.

Concept Companies is a full-service real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Gainesville, Florida. With a proven portfolio of success in projects ranging from single- tenant net lease and corporate build-to-suit to community-enhancing mixed-use projects, their dedication to excellence is evident. Their diverse experience results in the development of effective solutions for its clients' real estate and facilities needs. Their strong suite of professional services creates an agile organization focused on delivering projects in an unparalleled manner. Concept is committed to providing state-of the art solutions for science and technology companies in the Southeast.

For more information, visit www.conceptcompanies.net

Roberts Companies

The Roberts Companies, founded by Avery C. Roberts, has been in the real estate development, horizontal construction, and timber industries since 1980 and currently owns and operates a diverse portfolio of large land holdings throughout 12 counties across North Florida. They were instrumental in the creation of Copeland Park in Alachua, Florida, bringing tremendous and much needed economic growth and positive impact to the region by successfully completing the land sale to Nanotherapeutics, Inc. (now known as Ology Bioservices, Inc.) in late 2013. Together with their various subsidiaries, The Roberts Companies prides itself on making diverse and creative land uses a reality.

For more information, visit www.FLALand.com

