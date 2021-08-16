420Kingdom Announces First-Ever Grapes and Cream Strain With 43% Total Cannabinoids

ARVIN, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 420Kingdom, a privately owned cultivator in central California, is announcing increased volume production deliveries of their, Savor-The-Moment, Grapes and Cream varietal. Certified test results from The Niva Labs verify the highly potent strain is delivering 42.7% total cannabinoids well above expectations. With previous production runs sold out, this new availability is highly welcomed by local dispensaries and California consumers.

Grapes & Cream Cannabinoid Test Results

Fast on the heels of their successful launch of Watermelon Mimosa at 40% total cannabinoids, 420Kingdom is proud of their ability to successfully deliver state-of-the-art potency.

Continued enhancements for the Watermelon Mimosa strain, achieved through rapid A/B recipe testing, has more than doubled the yields of their initial harvest. Chief Operating Officer and pharmaceutical talented, Kelly Steinback, is confident that their third harvest will reach triple yield performance. "The AEtrium System aeroponics gives me all of the controls necessary to be innovative with my variables while capturing the data I need to make decisions. Once we discover the best approach, I can lock those grow recipes in and deploy them harvest after harvest." Steinback continued, "We are confident we have a very stable production process in place and we are not done yet. We want to be the best at everything we do and AEssenseGrows is a wonderful partner that responds quickly to pull year 3 performance into year 1."

Jeffrey Thorn, Founder, 420Kingdom stated, "We are very proud of our team and this stage of our expansion. My team at 420Kingdom set the bar very high, and these test results demonstrate we can reach for customer delight well above our customer's expectations. We can attribute this accomplishment to our hard work and the support of our critical expert partners, AEssenseGrows."

Robert Chen, CEO, AEssenseGrows, reflected, "420Kingdom is a great customer and partner. They proved that they could keep performing right through the pandemic with outstanding metrics, expanding their production, and keeping their investors happy. I am confident that they will continue to set aggressive targets and continue to delight their customers."

The AEssenseGrows AEtrium System delivers sensor-driven automation to execute the inherent benefits of aeroponics. The company's Guardian Grow Manager central management software monitors grow recipes and environmental conditions 24/7 and, if needed, automatically adjusts key variables such as nutrients, pH, temperature, or lighting to maintain optimal conditions.

About 420Kingdom: An innovative & diverse team, inspiring a healthy lifestyle encouraging all to 'savor their moment' by safely cultivating & delivering the highest quality cannabis products to our customers. A quick view of our facility is shown in our introduction video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5A-vvJ_qUM

About AEssenseGrows: AEssenseGrows.com (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Sunnyvale, CA, provides accelerated plant growth & software automation.

