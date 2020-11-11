420Property.com Launches New Version of Its Web Platform

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 420Property.com has announced an enhanced, rebranded version of its website, called 420Property.com 3.0. The updated website improves on features that streamline processes for people seeking real estate, businesses for sale, and financial resources in the cannabis and hemp industries.

Services Offered by 420Property.com Version 3.0

Version 3.0 of 420Property.com includes opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in buying, selling, or leasing properties cannabis and hemp properties. The website also helps investors and business owners explore equipment options, including designs made for growing cannabis and extracting crucial chemicals contained in cannabis and hemp plants.

People new to the cannabis and hemp industry can rely on 420Property.com to help them find professional assistance. Professionals listed on the site provide a wide range of services, including appraisal, real estate brokerage, financing, and insurance services.

Cannabis Legalization Will Lead to Greater Real Estate Demand

420Property.com decided to revamp its website in preparation for the 2020 election (and potentially federal legalization in 2021 or 2022). Ballot initiatives in five states have created new real estate and business opportunities. Mississippi residents voted to allow medical marijuana for people in their state. Voters cleared the way for recreational cannabis cultivation, possession, and sales in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota.

As more states choose to end cannabis and hemp prohibition, the demand for real estate will surge. Governments typically set strict regulations that prevent companies from shipping cannabis products across state lines. Reaching new markets, therefore, means that investors and cannabis business owners will need to purchase local real estate for cultivation. The prices of retail spaces are expected to climb as legalization nears. Cities across the United States have seen property values soar after cannabis legalization.

420Property.com, Founder, Ryan George stated: "For years, we've seen people struggle to break into cannabis and hemp industries due to the lack of real estate and resources. There isn't a lot of resources for entrepreneurs trying to break into the cannabis space. It's also difficult to secure financing in the cannabis industry as the federal government still considers cannabis illegal. 420Property.com offers a one-stop resource where everyone can search for cannabis real estate, businesses for sale, locate professionals, and get information on financing, insurance, and banking."

"We know that the cannabis and hemp industries have tremendous room to grow. 420Property.com has become a cornerstone of business life-cycle and we want to ensure the platform is efficient and of the highest quality for our users."

About 420Property.com: 420Property.com launched in 2016 and since has been the leader in cannabis and hemp real estate listings, businesses for sale, professional resources, financing, insurance, and equipment for sale.

