420Property.com Sees Surge in Demand for Cannabis Businesses and Property Due to 2020 Election and COVID-19

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 420Property.com, the world's leading business and real estate marketplace serving the cannabis industry has seen nearly a 60 percent overall increase in demand for cannabis businesses for sale and available real estate due to the 2020 Election and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real estate speculators and entrepreneurs are getting an early jump on locating properties suitable for operating a cannabis business in states that are likely to legalize medical or recreational cannabis in the upcoming 2020 Elections. The following states will be voting on cannabis laws: Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota are voting to legalize the recreational use of cannabis. Mississippi, Nebraska, and South Dakota are voting to legalize the medical use of cannabis. 420Property.com has seen search traffic in these states rise month-over-month as the election nears.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted businesses across the world. Businesses have been forced to adapt their operations to social distancing guidelines, take on debt, or close indefinitely. However, the cannabis business has gone from illegal to essential and business is booming! Many cannabis businesses have reported as much as a 30 percent surge in sales due to increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. For these reasons, 420Property.com has seen a dramatic increase in demand for cannabis business licenses for sale and turnkey cannabis businesses for sale.

420Property.com has more cannabis listings than any other real estate website in the world and serves nearly 30,000 users a month. Start your search or list a property today on 420Property.com.

See all the available listings offered by 420Property.com Here:

Cannabis / Hemp Real Estate Listings: https://www.420property.com/listings/real-estate-420-property-listings/for-sale/

Cannabis/ Hemp Businesses For Sale: https://www.420property.com/listings/real-estate-420-property-listings/business-listings/

Cannabis / Hemp Equipment For Sale: https://www.420property.com/listings/equipment/

Contact: NNVOY, LLC, Ryan George, [email protected], 866-742-0776

SOURCE 420Property.com

Related Links

https://www.420property.com/

