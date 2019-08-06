42Crunch Adds OpenAPI Editing Tools to its API Security Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, API security leader and creator of the industry's first API Firewall, 42Crunch, announced the latest release of its API security platform with enhanced tools for developers to easily define security in OpenAPI contracts — enabling an agile DevSecOps experience, and providing full visibility into each individual API's security landscape.

42Crunch empowers developers with tools to define security in API contracts.

API security is complex and becomes a bottleneck when not implemented properly. Adopting a shift-left approach will allow enterprises to ensure security through simplification, automation and collaboration by delivering security as code — this starts with development.

42Crunch empowers developers with tools to define security in API contracts. The newest enhancements provide developers with a single pane of glass to:

Run 200+ security checks of the OpenAPI specification definition, with detailed feedback for security improvements

Easily view security issues in-line with contract based on severity level

And make edits directly in the new web user interface

"We believe developers are the most valuable intelligence when it comes to delivering better, simpler, automated API Security," says Jacques Declas, CEO and founder of 42Crunch. "By using API contracts at the heart of security, you're empowering them to be the driving force in defining security requirements and identifying risks from day one."

42Crunch has also recently launched an OpenAPI (Swagger) Editor for VS Code as part of an overall strategy to simplify security, and empower developers with tools to easily deliver security as code. The extension has been well received with a 5 star rating, and more than 15,000 downloads in under 7 weeks. You can download it for free here: http://bit.ly/42vscode

About 42Crunch

42Crunch bridges the gap between API development and security teams with a simple, automated platform that provides auditing, live endpoint scanning, and micro API firewall protection. Unlike other solutions on the market, the 42Crunch platform empowers development, security and operations teams with a set of integrated tools to easily build security into the foundation of the API and enforce those policies throughout the API lifecycle. By delivering security as code you enable a seamless DevSecOps experience, allowing innovation at the speed of business without sacrificing integrity. Visit https://42crunch.com to learn more.

Visit our online community https://APIsecurity.io

Media Contact:

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687, ext. 702

219299@email4pr.com

SOURCE 42Crunch