42Gears Launches AstroFarm, Empowering Companies to Rethink Remote Software Development and Testing

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears announced today the launch of AstroFarm, a new platform that empowers businesses to connect employees with the devices they need anywhere, and at any time. This includes company-owned testing devices, as well as customer-owned devices that need troubleshooting.

Unlike public device farms, AstroFarm enables companies to create private device farms with the devices they already own. This enables stronger ROI on the devices a company has already purchased.

"Thousands of companies have purchased devices for developers and testers to use in the office," said Prakash Gupta, CTO and co-founder of 42Gears. "But when working remotely, those devices are hard to access and often go unused. AstroFarm fixes that."

Features and benefits of AstroFarm include:

A platform to remotely build a device farm- Anyone who has a company-owned device and a computer can connect that device to the device farm remotely. This means no in-person contact is required to connect devices to the cloud.

Anyone who has a company-owned device and a computer can connect that device to the device farm remotely. This means no in-person contact is required to connect devices to the cloud. A cloud-based hub for easier device access and testing- Enterprise admins and testers can enjoy the reliability and remote access of public device farms, without the need to rent time on devices they already own.

Enterprise admins and testers can enjoy the reliability and remote access of public device farms, without the need to rent time on devices they already own. A new way to remotely repair customer devices - Rather than sending in devices for repair, customers can now enroll them in AstroFarm and allow an admin to troubleshoot them remotely. Customers have control over how and when support staff can access their devices, improving convenience without compromising privacy.

AstroFarm is now available through 42Gears, with customized demos available on request. Please email [email protected] with any inquiries. To learn more, visit the AstroFarm web page .

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 10,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

SOURCE 42Gears Mobility Systems