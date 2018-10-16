42Gears Recognized as a 'Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools'

BENGALURU, India, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service

42Gears Mobility Systems, a Gartner Magic Quadrant VISIONARY for Unified Endpoint Management 2018, is excited to be named by customers as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management. 42Gears has earned the highest ratings of 4.6/5 of all the Customers' Choice vendors as of October 22, 2018. According to Gartner, "Unified endpoint management (UEM) tools combine the management of multiple endpoint types in a single console. UEM tools perform the following functions:

Configure, manage and monitor iOS, Android, Windows 10 and macOS, and manage some Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable endpoints.

Unify the application of configurations, management profiles, device compliance and data protection.

Provide a single view of multidevice users, enhancing efficacy of end-user support and gathering detailed workplace analytics.

Act as a coordination point to orchestrate the activities of related endpoint technologies such as identity services and security infrastructure.

Vendors in this market fall into two categories: those that are heavily invested in mobile and modern management with very little client management tool (CMT) functionality, and those that have integrated an existing CMT or explicitly built CMT features into their UE."

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg )

42Gears was recently placed as a Visionary in the July 23, 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools. It supports large-scale global device deployments, involving complex use cases with multiple OS and form factors. 42Gears has always focussed on the innovation of technologies to simplify management of digital workplace. It emphasizes on harnessing advanced enterprise mobility breakthroughs and unifying them under one management architecture.

"We believe that being rated highest of all the 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for UEM is a reflection of our commitment to provide world-class products along with outstanding customer support. It's very gratifying to get good ratings and positive feedback from customers," said Onkar Singh, CEO & Founder, 42Gears Mobility System. "Our product roadmap and innovation relies a lot on customer feedback. We will continue to listen to them in order to meet their requirements through our products."

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit http://www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Customers' Choice Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Magic Quadrant Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management Solution provider, offering SaaS and On-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints such as tablets, phones, desktops and wearables. 42Gears's products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, wearOS and Linux platforms. It has more than 9,000 customers in 115+ countries. 42Gears's products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com.

For more information, contact: manisha.singh@42gears.com.

SOURCE 42Gears Mobility Systems