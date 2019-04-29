42Gears Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools Two Times in a Row

BANGALORE, India, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a leading provider of Unified Endpoint Management solution, is excited to share that it has been named an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools. As of April 26, 2019, it has a 4.7/5 rating which is the highest rating of all the Customers' Choice vendors based on 153 reviews.

42Gears' offerings have been designed keeping the needs of new-age businesses in mind, regardless of the size of business or the domain they operate in. Customer Centricity is one of the key factors that makes 42Gears UEM a widely-implemented Unified Endpoint Management solution across the world. It is the consistent effort of all the teams in the company that work round-the-clock to address customer concerns in the shortest possible time and that this is the reason why 42Gears was named as 'Customers' Choice' for UEM Tools time and again.

"We believe that being named an April 2019 Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools reflects our commitment towards providing a world-class product along with an equally capable support system," said Onkar Singh, Co-founder and CEO at 42Gears Mobility Systems. "We continue to innovate while staying true to our objective of delivering what our customers demand by executing on our product roadmap, and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights." added Onkar.

This the second time in a row that 42Gears has been named a Customers' Choice for this market by end users. Being the pioneers in offering cloud solutions for enterprise mobility, 42Gears had also been recognised as a 'VISIONARY' by Gartner analysts in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools.

According to Gartner, Unified endpoint management (UEM) tools combine the management of multiple endpoint types in a single console. UEM tools perform the following functions:

Configure, manage and monitor iOS, Android, Windows 10 and macOS, and manage some Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable endpoints

Unify the application of configurations, management profiles, device compliance and data protection

Provide a single view of multi-device users, enhancing the efficacy of end-user support and gathering detailed workplace analytics

Act as a coordination point to orchestrate the activities of related endpoint technologies such as identity services and security infrastructure

Vendors in this market fall into two categories: those that are heavily invested in mobile and modern management with very little client management tool (CMT) functionality, and those that have integrated an existing CMT or explicitly built CMT features into their UEM.

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various verticals, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 10000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com .

SOURCE 42Gears Mobility Systems

Related Links

http://www.42gears.com

