42Gears recognized as an Honorable Mention in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a leading provider of unified endpoint management solutions, today announced that it was recognized with an honorable mention in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management.

The company has been helping businesses across verticals enable secure remote access for over a decade through its unified endpoint management solution , SureMDM. SureMDM enables companies to secure, monitor, and manage business devices of various makes and running different operating systems from a central web-based console - no matter where they are or who owns them.

"We strive to provide a world-class enterprise device management solution," said Prakash Gupta, co-founder and COO of 42Gears. "We're glad that Gartner has acknowledged us with an honorable mention."

This year, Gartner has recognised the company's ability to manage non-traditional, frontline and IoT devices through its revolutionary Things Management Technology (TMT). 42Gears' TMT is poised to transform the way businesses control and manage their "non-smart" devices, such as network printers, point-of-sale and other devices attached to computing endpoints or IoT gateways.

42Gears has also been recognized as Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools three times in a row based on customer reviews and ratings.

"Our customers are at the centre of what we do. We constantly review and refine our efforts to make sure our products and services meet customer expectations, and we can't wait to see where the future takes us," added Gupta.

Gartner defines the UEM tools market as "a set of offerings comprising mobile device management (MDM) and management of personal computers, via traditional client management tools (CMTs) or modern management, through a single console that also combines the application of data protection, device configuration and usage policies."

As organizations gradually come to realize that non-traditional endpoints are as integral a part of the device ecosystem as smart computing devices, 42Gears is creating a niche for itself with a user-centric, feature-rich platform that can help enterprises manage their 'not-so-smart' endpoints in addition to managing enterprise mobile devices, wearables, and virtual reality devices.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 10,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com .

