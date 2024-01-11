42Gears to Unveil SureMDM InLocate at NRF 2024

Businesses now have a quick and easy way to find devices lost within premises

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a leading Enterprise Mobility Management solution provider, plans to unveil a groundbreaking feature at the upcoming NRF 2024 event for its flagship product, SureMDM - InLocate.

SureMDM InLocate is an innovative indoor location tracking feature that takes the hassle out of asset management, and addresses the pervasive challenge of locating lost rugged mobile devices within facilities, enabling businesses to reclaim lost productivity, revenue, and security.

What's special about SureMDM InLocate:

Instant Location Tracking : Designed to accurately pinpoint the location of any device on a detailed map No Extra Hardware : Doesn't need any expensive beacons and complicated installations. SureMDM leverages existing Wi-Fi infrastructure, and eliminates the need for additional hardware investment Remote Buzz : Provides the capability to trigger an audible alarm on a lost device, guiding users to its location quickly and efficiently Geofences : Enables IT teams to set virtual boundaries to restrict device movement and enforce security policies, ensuring that sensitive assets stay where they belong. Real-time Insights : Provides valuable data on device usage, movement patterns, and potential security risks to help optimize operations and make informed decisions based on real-time information

"Lost devices are a productivity killer, costing businesses millions in wasted time and resources. Our new indoor location tracking solution puts an end to the search and rescue, locating lost devices with pinpoint accuracy within any building," said Onkar Singh, CEO and co-founder of 42Gears. "In today's mobile-first world, businesses need every edge they can get. Our indoor location tracking solution gives mobile device management a whole new dimension, empowering companies to optimize workflows, improve security, and deliver exceptional employee experiences," added Singh.

How businesses can benefit by using SureMDM InLocate

Increased Productivity : By providing real-time visibility into device locations, SureMDM InLocate ensures that the workforce operates seamlessly, enhancing overall efficiency and output.





Reduced Costs : SureMDM InLocate eliminates the need for investing in additional hardware for asset tracking, saving time and money. This cost-effective approach to asset management improves the bottom line while streamlining operations.





Enhanced Security : SureMDM offers robust security features, ensuring that devices are not only tracked but also protected against potential threats. This also protects business critical information, ensuring compliance with applicable laws.





Peace of Mind : With SureMDM InLocate, devices lost within premises can be located easily. Knowing where devices are at all times and being confident of their security is critical for any business.

SureMDM InLocate is tailored for a variety of industries, including warehouses, manufacturing facilities, hospitals, construction sites, and any business using rugged or other mobile devices indoors.

To discover how SureMDM InLocate can have a positive impact on your business operations, visit us at Booth 1332, from January 14th to 16th, at the NRF Event hosted at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com/suremdm-inlocate/ .

About 42Gears:

42Gears is a leader in enterprise IT management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 18,000 customers across various industries in more than 115 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network.

For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com

