42Gears today announced that their EMM solution 'SureMDM' is an Android™ Enterprise Recommended solution

42Gears

02 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

42Gears SureMDM offers advanced security and management features to support Android Enterprise customers

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears today announced that SureMDM has been validated as an official Android Enterprise Recommended Enterprise Mobility Management solution.

This designation affirms their comprehensive technical solutions and knowledgeable teams focused on modern Android security and management. Customers can expect 42Gears, as an Android Enterprise Recommended EMM, to have:

  • Experience across multiple Android Enterprise management sets
  • Proven ability to deliver advanced security and management features
  • A consistent deployment experience, with admin consoles that simplify set-up of Android Enterprise
  • Documentation and guides that provide best practices for Android Enterprise set-up and configuration
  • Android Enterprise Certified personnel across field sales, technical pre-sales and deployment support
  • Commitment to staying current on the latest Android product features and training requirements

As an Android Enterprise Recommended EMM solution, SureMDM is well equipped to help customers fully leverage the robust security and management capabilities of Android. Learn more about our EMM solution here.

"42Gears is delighted that SureMDM is now an Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) EMM solution. This is a testament to our expertise in delivering secure and advanced mobile device management solutions for Android devices. As an Android Enterprise Recommended EMM solution, SureMDM guarantees seamless integration, robust security, and unparalleled partner efficiency for devices working in the Android ecosystem, reinforcing our commitment to empowering businesses with state-of-the-art Android Enterprise management solutions."

Onkar Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, 42Gears

About 42Gears:

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution provider that offers comprehensive multi-OS device management capabilities that enables IT teams to deploy, secure and monitor company-provisioned and employee-owned devices. 42Gears SureMDM is an Android Enterprise Recommended EMM platform that offers advanced Android Enterprise management capabilities - such as seamless zero-touch enrollment, content and app management, containerization, audit and reporting, security and compliance, integration with IoT devices, and more. 42Gears MDM solutions support over 18000 customers across the world.

For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2210925/42Gears1_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 42Gears

A 42Gears anunciou hoje que sua solução de Gerenciamento de Mobilidade Empresarial (EMM) 'SureMDM' foi recomendada pela Android™ Enterprise como uma solução de destaque

A 42Gears anunciou hoje que sua solução de Gerenciamento de Mobilidade Empresarial (EMM) 'SureMDM' foi recomendada pela Android™ Enterprise como uma solução de destaque

A 42Gears anunciou hoje que o SureMDM foi validado como uma solução oficial de Gerenciamento de Mobilidade Empresarial recomendada pelo Android...
42Gears a annoncé aujourd'hui que sa solution EMM « SureMDM » est une solution Android™ recommandée aux entreprises

42Gears a annoncé aujourd'hui que sa solution EMM « SureMDM » est une solution Android™ recommandée aux entreprises

42Gears a annoncé aujourd'hui que SureMDM a été validé comme solution officielle de gestion de la mobilité d'entreprise recommandée par les...
