42Gears UEM can now Manage Linux-based IoT Gateways

Mozilla WoT is a platform that enables connectivity among IoT devices and offers standard data models and APIs to manage them. The Web of Things gateway can be setup on any Linux device using instructions from Mozilla. Once the setup is complete, the gateway can add, monitor, and control smart IoT devices.

42Gears UEM Nix agent can be installed on the Linux-based IoT gateways, allowing quick and seamless management of both, the gateway and the endpoints connected to the gateway. 42Gears UEM's generic Runscripts payload allows it to support almost all Linux based gateways.

Prakash Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO of 42Gears spoke about the pioneering development, "42Gears has always been at the forefront of introducing new technologies offering better device management solutions all under 'single console'. We have now added support for Linux-based IoT gateways to cater to the ongoing global adoption of IoT technology. By offering the ability to control thousands of connected IoT devices from a central console through our Runscripts engine, we are giving enterprises a stable platform to remotely manage their IoT infrastructure."

