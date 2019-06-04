42nd Annual Haight-Ashbury Street Fair Announces 2019 Line-Up - Sponsored by Cookies

The Haight-Ashbury Street Fair is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the cultural and historical significance of this district by sponsoring the annual community celebration and by supporting community programs that incorporate the neighborhood's spirit of diversity, cooperation and humanism. Donate here to keep the tradition going!

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1978, the annual, one-day street fair has allowed the community to celebrate the cultural contributions the Haight-Ashbury district has made to San Francisco. This festival provides the neighborhood with the opportunity to showcase the variety of mercantile, cultural and community services available in this district. By creating a festival atmosphere, the street fair creates a stage for many artisans, musicians, artists and performers to present their work to the public. And, as a community service, HASF enables many non-profit organizations a chance to conduct outreach campaigns.

Michael Xavier/President 415.368.4745 / buzzpresents@gmail.com

Activities are not limited to a one-day festival. They also sponsor other community events, such as the annual Halloween Hootenanny, which provides a safe environment for the children of the neighborhood to celebrate the spirit of Halloween. The hope and intention are to promote and create many more programs and events that help serve the cultural needs of the Haight-Ashbury and anyone else that would like to join in on the fun. The 42nd Annual Haight Street Festival takes place Sunday, June 9, 2019, 11 a.m.-5:30 pm. The 2019 Lineup has brought in veteran Edward Jennings of Haight Street's historic i-Beam to curate an unforgettable lineup with collaborations and surprise guest appearances not to be missed.

