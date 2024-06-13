42Q Launches Advanced Chatbot Powered by Amazon Bedrock, Redefining Customer Interaction and Manufacturing Automation

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Q, a Sanmina division, a leading provider of cloud-based Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), announces the launch of its latest innovation in customer interaction and manufacturing automation: an advanced chatbot powered by Amazon Bedrock. This groundbreaking solution is designed to enhance communication, streamline manufacturing processes, and provide unparalleled support to clients across industries.

Amazon Bedrock, Amazon's new service for building and scaling generative AI applications, provides the foundational technology that powers the 42Q chatbot, enabling it to engage users with greater accuracy, speed, and flexibility. The chatbot is equipped to handle a variety of tasks, from answering customer queries and interacting with all 42Q's documentation resources in the local natural language to guiding users through complex MES functions.

"We are thrilled to introduce this cutting-edge chatbot to our customers," said Wellington Giolo, VP, Business Development and Strategic Alliances at 42Q. "By leveraging Amazon Bedrock, we're not just providing a chatbot; we're offering a comprehensive solution that transforms the way manufacturers interact with technology. This development marks a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation and excellence."

The 42Q chatbot is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing MES solutions, providing real-time insights and automated responses to common manufacturing challenges. Its advanced natural language processing capabilities enable it to understand and respond to a wide range of user inputs, making it a versatile tool for customer service and operational efficiency.

Key features of the 42Q chatbot include:

Automated Customer Support: The chatbot can handle a high volume of customer inquiries, providing instant responses to frequently asked questions and reducing the workload on customer service teams.

The chatbot can handle a high volume of customer inquiries, providing instant responses to frequently asked questions and reducing the workload on customer service teams. Multi-language and Multi-source : The 42Q chatbot can be consulted in the customers natural local language and finds answers in various sources including wikis, whitepapers as well as videos.

: The 42Q chatbot can be consulted in the customers natural local language and finds answers in various sources including wikis, whitepapers as well as videos. Seamless Integration: The 42Q chatbot is designed to integrate with existing manufacturing systems ensuring a smooth transition and minimal disruption to ongoing operations.

The 42Q chatbot is designed to integrate with existing manufacturing systems ensuring a smooth transition and minimal disruption to ongoing operations. Code Generation: Customers will be guided through 42Q's extensive API collection and the bot can generate code examples for developers based on the API documentation in various code languages simply by asking for it.

Customers will be guided through 42Q's extensive API collection and the bot can generate code examples for developers based on the API documentation in various code languages simply by asking for it. Customizable and Scalable: Built on Amazon Bedrock, the chatbot can be customized to focus on specific topics or documents by configuring metadata for knowledge base and can scale as organizations grow.

The launch of the 42Q chatbot represents a significant step toward the future of manufacturing automation and customer interaction. With its advanced capabilities and seamless integration, 42Q is poised to set a new standard in the industry.

About 42Q

42Q, a Sanmina division, delivers a full-featured, cloud-based MES solution developed by manufacturers for manufacturers. It has been proven as the simplest way to accelerate digital factory transformation. The solution can be deployed in a few weeks, significantly reducing risk and disruption. 42Q provides full product traceability, route enforcement, cycle time, asset performance, defect and repair loop, electronic work instructions, serialization, and more. 42Q's architecture is accessible, reliable, scalable, and secure. For more information about the 42Q chatbot powered by Amazon Bedrock, please visit www.42-q.com .

For media inquiries contact Gerard O'Neill +(353) 87 903 6426 [email protected] .

About Sanmina Corporation

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is a Fortune 500 company and a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks, and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com .

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271596/4759331/42Q_Logo_2024_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 42Q