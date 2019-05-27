42West Announces Michael Gagliardo will Be Joining the Firm

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment PR powerhouse 42West is pleased to announce that stage and filmed content rep Michael Gagliardo has joined the talent firm. Gagliardo and his colleague, Sasha Klimchuk come to 42West from PMK-BNC. They bring with them dozens of clients.



The leadership team at 42West is delighted with the new addition to their firm. 42West Co-CEOs Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg and Allan Mayer said in a statement, "We are thrilled to welcome Michael and Sasha to 42West. Their stellar reputations in working with theater, tv and film clients is a perfect complement to our growing talent department."



Gagliardo brings with him more than a dozen clients including talented individuals like Tony award-winning star of "Dear Evan Hansen" Ben Platt, Tony-winning actress Anika Noni Rose ("The Princess and the Frog," and "Dreamgirls"), Tony-nominated actress from "The Cher Show" Stephanie J. Block, Christopher Jackson ("Hamilton" and "Moana") and "Orange is the New Black" star Dascha Polanco.



About 42West:



With unparalleled experience, access, and judgment, 42West is one of the entertainment industry's leading, independent public relations agencies. Under the direction of three co-Chief Executive Officers-Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg, and Allan Mayer-42West is a full-service, bicoastal firm with professional capabilities encompassing entertainment, multicultural and digital marketing as well as talent publicity and strategic communications. In 2017, 42West became part of Dolphin Entertainment, a publicly-traded producer of family-oriented feature films and high-quality digital content that is delivered to more than 500 million homes in 125 countries.

