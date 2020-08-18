$43.3 Billion Worldwide Personalized Gifts Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personalized Gifts - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publiser brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 126-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Personalized Gifts Market to Reach $43.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Personalized Gifts estimated at US$25.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the period 2020-2027.



Non-Photo Personalized Gifts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$27.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Photo Personalized Gifts segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Personalized Gifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

American Greetings Corporation

American Stationery Company. Inc.

CafePress, Inc.

Card Factory

Cimpress N.V.

Etsy, Inc.

funkypigeon.com Limited

Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Memorable Gifts

PERI GmbH

PersonalizationMall.com, Inc.

Redbubble Ltd.

Scotts & Co.

Shutterfly, Inc.

Signature Gifts, Inc

Spencer Gifts LLC

The Walt Disney Company

Things Remembered, Inc.

Zazzle, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Personalized Gifts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5l6oi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

