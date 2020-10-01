43 Alumni for Biden Announces Latino Voter Outreach Campaign

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizing committee of the 43 Alumni for Biden PAC released its first digital ad focusing on the harmful policies of President Trump's administration and their negative impact on the United States Latino community.

43 Alumni for Biden

"One of the cornerstones of 43 Alumni for Biden's efforts is to bring compassion and empathy back to the White House," said Abel Guerra, 43 Alumni for Biden Organizing Committee Member. "This ad highlights the blatant failures of Donald Trump as President toward the Latino community and our need to elect Joe Biden as our next President of the United States."

The ad was developed in partnership with The Lincoln Project. The English version can be viewed here; and the Spanish version here.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Lincoln Project in this effort," continued Guerra. "Whether it's ending the separation of families at the border or standing with our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico at all times of need, Joe Biden exemplifies the type of compassionate leadership America desperately needs and deserves."

43 Alumni for Biden was formed and organized by a group of volunteers, former members of the 43rd Administration who are investing their time, expertise, and financial resources to make a positive impact in this historic campaign. We welcome the participation and support from family, friends, colleagues and others who believe in our mission to set aside partisanship and elect Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

43 Alumni for Biden is a registered Political Action Committee formed to support and elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Principles matter more than politics. That's why we, a group of alumni who have served Republican legislators, governors and presidents, are choosing country over party this November.

We worked for W. We support Joe.

43AlumniforJoeBiden.com

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Brown | 912.401.3880 | [email protected]

