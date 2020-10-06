43 Alumni for Biden Invites You to a Discussion on Managing a Crisis: A View From Inside the White House With Olivia Troye

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olivia Troye will join members of the 43 Alumni for Biden Organizing Committee for a discussion regarding her experience being in the room as the United States faced its first national pandemic in more than 100 years. Troye's unique experience and perspective are more important now than ever, as the President recovers from a positive diagnosis and the managing of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be one of the top issues of importance facing voters this November.

Troye is a former national security and counterterrorism advisor to Vice President Mike Pence and a key staff member on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Time: Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 8:00 PM EDT.

Where: Virtual event is open to Biden supporters and members of the media. Registration is required. Questions will be moderated.

43 Alumni for Biden is a registered Political Action Committee formed to support and elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Principles matter more than politics. That's why we, a group of alumni who have served Republican legislators, governors and presidents, are choosing country over party this November.

We worked for W. We support Joe.

