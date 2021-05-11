43% of Consumers Are Likely to Recommend Products & Services Based on the Onboarding Process, Highlighting the Importance of a Valuable User Experience

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The onboarding experience influences 43% of consumers' decisions to recommend an online product or service, according to a new report by The Manifest — a business news and how-guide.

To reap the benefits of greater word-of-mouth marketing, companies that offer digital products and services need to develop an onboarding process that provides value to new users.

The Manifest found that 43% of consumers said their onboarding experience would influence their decisions to recommend a product or service. According to The Manifest, product tutorials, videos, and FAQ sections are more popular onboarding features than calls with customer service reps or pop-ups on the page.

As noted by Eden Cheng, marketing director and co-founder of Welnovice — a software company, "Word-of-mouth marketing plays a vital role in influencing and motivating organic discussions about a particular company."

Word-of-mouth is a particularly effective form of marketing, helping companies secure new customers.

Businesses generate value by satisfying customers' expectations for the onboarding process and encourage their endorsements.

Consumers Prefer to Learn through Videos and Resources

Nearly a third of consumers (29%) prefer to learn about newly purchased products or services through video tutorials and 28% like accessible resources like FAQs. Less popular learning methods include email (17%), phone calls (7%), and pop-ups (6%).

To not only help customers learn but also satisfy their expectations, businesses should share videos explaining important product or services features and create an FAQ section to proactively address additional concerns.

While videos and FAQs are most popular, companies can leverage other onboarding strategies that meet their clients' specific needs.

Carla Rodriguez, marketing manager at Wiz-Tec Computing Technologies Inc , a software company, said her company uses phone calls to support customers: "Our technicians are available by phone to help customers with any confusion they're experiencing about using our software."

Businesses should use numerous methods to help clients learn about their products or services to meet the needs of a wider audience.

A Variety of Features Engage Consumers

More than a quarter (26%) of consumers find that resources such as FAQs keep them engaged with online products and services.

By providing consumers with helpful resources, companies can both satisfy and build loyalty with clients.

Andrew Doichev, Founder of Inc and Go — an online business formation resource, spoke about how his blog supports retention: "There is never a shortage of questions to answer. Our blog is a great source of information that keeps clients on our radar."

Consumers, however, find other features promote their engagement, including:

Personalized communication (19%)

Regular check-ins with customer service representatives (10%)

Mini celebrations at milestones (9%)

As consumers have varying opinions, businesses should integrate a variety of features into their onboarding processes to encourage client retention.

The Manifest's 2021 Customer Support Survey included 502 U.S. consumers.

Read the full report here: https://themanifest.com/customer-support/blog/client-onboarding

For questions about the survey, comments on the findings, or an introduction to the sources included in the report, contact Kate Russell at [email protected] .

The Manifest

The Manifest is a business news and how-to website that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. Use The Manifest as an approachable tour guide through every stage of the buyer journey. With three main offerings – data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists – The Manifest strives to make your business goals a reality.

Contact

Kate Russell

[email protected]

(202) 350-4344

SOURCE The Manifest